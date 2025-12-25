CCPA slaps Rs 1100000 penalty on this UPSC coaching for misleading ads, not Vikas Divyakirti's Drishti IAS, Tanu Jain's Tathastu ICS

The institute deliberately concealed information about which courses successful candidates had actually enrolled in, creating a false impression that all toppers had taken its expensive foundation courses running into lakhs of rupees.

CCPA has fined coaching institute Vision IAS Rs 11 lakh for publishing misleading advertisements about its students' performance in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. This is the first case of a penalty for a repeat offence under consumer protection laws, PTI reported.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) found that the institute, officially registered as AjayVision Education Pvt Ltd, deliberately concealed information about which courses successful candidates had actually enrolled in, creating a false impression that all toppers had taken its expensive foundation courses running into lakhs of rupees.

What's the case?

The institute's ads prominently claimed "7 in Top 10 & 79 in Top 100 selections in CSE 2023" and "39 in Top 50 selections in CSE 2022," featuring photographs, names and ranks of successful candidates. However, the CCPA's investigation revealed that of the 119-plus successful candidates Vision IAS claimed for UPSC CSE 2022 and 2023, only three had enrolled in foundation courses. The remaining 116 had merely opted for services such as test series for preliminary and mains examinations, one-time Abhyaas tests, and mock interview programmes.

The authority noted that, while the institute disclosed that Shubham Kumar (AIR 1, UPSC CSE 2020) had enrolled in the GS Foundation Batch (Classroom Student), it deliberately concealed similar information about other successful candidates displayed alongside him. This created a misleading impression that all featured candidates were enrolled in the same premium course.

So far, the CCPA has issued 57 notices to various coaching institutes for misleading ads and unfair trade practices. Penalties totalling Rs 1.09 crore have been imposed on 28 institutes, along with directions to discontinue such misleading claims.