FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

CCPA slaps Rs 1100000 penalty on this UPSC coaching for misleading ads, not Vikas Divyakirti's Drishti IAS, Tanu Jain's Tathastu ICS

PSL follows IPL blueprint: PCB confirms expansion to 8 teams with 12 global bidders in race, auction date revealed

Who owns FlyExpress? New airline set to launch operations in India after receiving govt clearance

Meet man who owns AlHind Air, India’s new airline, he is from...

'Dhurandhar is a nightmare for...': Ram Gopal Varma EXPOSES filmmakers, says they're ignoring success of Ranveer Singh's film: 'Dog won’t go away...'

'Fully ready for 2027': Virat Kohli's childhood coach makes big World Cup claim after star batter's 131 in Vijay Hazare Trophy

'Govinda is having an affair': Sunita Ahuja FINALLY drops big bomb, reveals REAL reason of their divorce rumours: 'She doesn't love him, only wants his...'

Former MI star scripts history, surpasses Jonty Rhodes to become first player to achieve huge List A fielding milestone

Why is Tarique Zia's return good for India? How will it impact Bangladesh Elections 2026?

Meet Vinayak Agarwal, CAT 2025 topper who scored 99.99 percentile, he comes from..., check his scorecard

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
CCPA slaps Rs 1100000 penalty on this UPSC coaching for misleading ads, not Vikas Divyakirti's Drishti IAS, Tanu Jain's Tathastu ICS

CCPA slaps Rs 1100000 penalty on this UPSC coaching for misleading ads, not Vika

Zee Archive: Vajpayee’s Geneva Speech That Shocked Pakistan

Zee Archive: Vajpayee’s Geneva Speech That Shocked Pakistan

Zee archive: Did Atal Bihari Vajpayee Praise Indira Gandhi As ‘Durga’?

Zee archive: Did Atal Bihari Vajpayee Praise Indira Gandhi As ‘Durga’?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers

Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time

Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations

Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals

Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone as Marvel iconic superheroes

Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and, more

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

CCPA slaps Rs 1100000 penalty on this UPSC coaching for misleading ads, not Vikas Divyakirti's Drishti IAS, Tanu Jain's Tathastu ICS

The institute deliberately concealed information about which courses successful candidates had actually enrolled in, creating a false impression that all toppers had taken its expensive foundation courses running into lakhs of rupees.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 25, 2025, 04:33 PM IST

CCPA slaps Rs 1100000 penalty on this UPSC coaching for misleading ads, not Vikas Divyakirti's Drishti IAS, Tanu Jain's Tathastu ICS
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

CCPA has fined coaching institute Vision IAS Rs 11 lakh for publishing misleading advertisements about its students' performance in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. This is the first case of a penalty for a repeat offence under consumer protection laws, PTI reported.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) found that the institute, officially registered as AjayVision Education Pvt Ltd, deliberately concealed information about which courses successful candidates had actually enrolled in, creating a false impression that all toppers had taken its expensive foundation courses running into lakhs of rupees.

What's the case?

The institute's ads prominently claimed "7 in Top 10 & 79 in Top 100 selections in CSE 2023" and "39 in Top 50 selections in CSE 2022," featuring photographs, names and ranks of successful candidates. However, the CCPA's investigation revealed that of the 119-plus successful candidates Vision IAS claimed for UPSC CSE 2022 and 2023, only three had enrolled in foundation courses. The remaining 116 had merely opted for services such as test series for preliminary and mains examinations, one-time Abhyaas tests, and mock interview programmes.

The authority noted that, while the institute disclosed that Shubham Kumar (AIR 1, UPSC CSE 2020) had enrolled in the GS Foundation Batch (Classroom Student), it deliberately concealed similar information about other successful candidates displayed alongside him. This created a misleading impression that all featured candidates were enrolled in the same premium course.

READ | Meet man who owns AlHind Air, India’s new airline, he is from...

So far, the CCPA has issued 57 notices to various coaching institutes for misleading ads and unfair trade practices. Penalties totalling Rs 1.09 crore have been imposed on 28 institutes, along with directions to discontinue such misleading claims.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CCPA slaps Rs 1100000 penalty on this UPSC coaching for misleading ads, not Vikas Divyakirti's Drishti IAS, Tanu Jain's Tathastu ICS
CCPA slaps Rs 1100000 penalty on this UPSC coaching for misleading ads, not Vika
PSL follows IPL blueprint: PCB confirms expansion to 8 teams with 12 global bidders in race, auction date revealed
PSL follows IPL blueprint: PCB confirms expansion to 8 teams with 12 global bidd
Who owns FlyExpress? New airline set to launch operations in India after receiving govt clearance
Who owns FlyExpress? New airline to start ops in India after govt nod
Meet man who owns AlHind Air, India’s new airline, he is from...
Meet man who owns AlHind Air, India’s new airline, he is from...
'Fully ready for 2027': Virat Kohli's childhood coach makes big World Cup claim after star batter's 131 in Vijay Hazare Trophy
'Fully ready for 2027': Virat Kohli's childhood coach makes big World Cup claim
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals
Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone as Marvel iconic superheroes
Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and, more
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined Indian cinema in 2025
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined India
From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature comedies you shouldn't miss
From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement