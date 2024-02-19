Twitter
CCI gives clean chit to INSCO in Hindustan National Glass case

INSCO entered the race for the acquisition of HNGIL through CIRP proceedings and had applied under FORM 1 (Green channel) from CCI.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 06:11 PM IST

In a big relief to INSCO (Independent Sugar Corporation), the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given a clean chit to it for its green channel approval for its proposed acquisition of Hindustan National Glass Limited (HNGIL). It is an Africa-based Madhwani Group company. The commission had launched an investigation following a complaint filed by AGI Greenpac.

INSCO entered the race for the acquisition of HNGIL through CIRP proceedings and had applied under FORM 1 (Green channel) from CCI. INSCO secured the green channel approval in September 2022. This made INSCO the sole qualified bidder for the acquisition of India’s largest glass company HNGIL

Rival bidder AGI Greenpac registered a complaint with CCI challenging the green channel approval given to INSCO. It alleged that INSCO had business interests in India. AGI alleged that while INSCO had applied under the green channel, it has business operations in India. AGI Greenpac had submitted the bid under Form-1 which was rejected by the CCI in October 2022. Despite this RP, CoC lead by SBI voted for AGI Greenpac’s plan.

AGI is India’s second-largest company in the container glass segment. The commission asked INSCO for a detailed clarification which was submitted in October 2023, and additional clarifications which were submitted in January 2024. The commission on February 13 through an order dated February 6, 2024, gave a clean chit to INSCO and rejected the allegations levelled by AGI Greenpac against it. The CCI further says in the said order “Reference made by AGI is disposed off in above terms and no further communication in this regard will be entertained”.

