CBI probe into coins worth Rs 11 crore missing from SBI vaults

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the disappearance of Rs 11 crore coins from the vault of a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Rajasthan's Mehandipur Balaji. Officials gave this information on Monday.

The State Bank of India (SBI) had moved the Rajasthan High Court requesting a CBI probe into the matter as the missing amount is more than Rs 3 crore, which is necessary for the agency's demand for a probe.

On the directions of the High Court, the CBI has taken cognizance of the FIR registered earlier by the Rajasthan Police. The matter came to light when the SBI branch decided to count the coins after preliminary investigation, which indicated discrepancy in the cash kept in the bank.

The service of a private vendor in Jaipur was taken to count the coins worth more than Rs 13 crore as per the account books of the bank branch. Counting revealed that coins worth over Rs 11 crore were missing from the branch.

Only 3,000 coin bags carrying around Rs 2 crore were accounted for and transferred to the coin-keeping branch of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The FIR alleged that the employees of the private counting vendor were threatened on the night of August 10, 2021 at the guest house where they were staying and were asked to refrain from the counting.