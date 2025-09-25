Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CBDT extends due date for filing income tax audit report for FY 2024-25 to October 31; all you need to know

This decision comes after representations from professional associations, citing difficulties due to floods and natural calamities.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 05:13 PM IST

CBDT news: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the specified date for filing various audit reports for the previous year 2024–25 (Assessment Year 2025–26), from September 30, 2025 to October 31, 2025, for assessees referred to in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act. This decision comes after representations from professional associations, citing difficulties due to floods and natural calamities, despite the Income-tax e-filing portal operating smoothly.

Why CBDT extended the deadline

The board has received representations from various professional associations, including Chartered Accountant bodies, highlighting certain difficulties being faced by taxpayers and practitioners in the timely completion of audit reports. The reasons cited in these representations include disruptions caused by floods and natural calamities in certain parts of the country, which have impeded normal business and professional activity. This matter has also come up before the High Courts, CBDT said in a press statement.

The statement also clarified that the Income-tax e-filing portal has been operating smoothly and without any technical glitches, and the Tax Audit Reports are being uploaded successfully. The system is stable and fully functional, enabling the submission of various statutory forms and reports.

How many Tax Audit Reports have been filed so far?

At the close of September 24, 4,02,000 Tax Audit Reports (TARs) were uploaded, with over 60,000 TARs uploaded on the day itself. Furthermore, more than 7.57 crore ITRS have been filed till September 23.

What is Section 139(1)?

Section 139(1) pertains to the submission of both voluntary and obligatory income tax returns, requiring individuals and entities with income surpassing the exemption threshold to file their returns by the specified deadline.

