CBDT extends due date for filing audit for AY 2022-23: Know details

The tax department's deadline for submitting tax audit reports for the fiscal year 2021–2022 was extended by 7 days on Friday, to October 30.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 06:41 AM IST

Representational Image
The Central Board of Direct taxes extended the due date for submitting tax audit reports for the fiscal year 2021-22 on Friday to October 7.
 
Earlier on September 18, All India Federation of Tax Practitioners had written a letter to the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman requesting to extend the due date to file a report of audit, citing various difficulties.
 
"On consideration of difficulties faced by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in the filing of various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2022-23, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date for filing of various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2022-23, which was 30th September 2022 to 07th October 2022," an official statement said.
 
According to the income tax act, taxpayers who need to have a chartered accountant audit their accounts must submit the tax audit report to the I-T department by September 30.
