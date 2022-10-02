CBDT extends due date for filing audit for AY 2022-23: Know details

Representational Image

The Central Board of Direct taxes extended the due date for submitting tax audit reports for the fiscal year 2021-22 on Friday to October 7.

Earlier on September 18, All India Federation of Tax Practitioners had written a letter to the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman requesting to extend the due date to file a report of audit, citing various difficulties.

"On consideration of difficulties faced by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in the filing of various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2022-23, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date for filing of various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2022-23, which was 30th September 2022 to 07th October 2022," an official statement said.