Carnage continues on Dalal Street as Sensex crashes by over 3,000 points, Nifty falls below 9,600

At around 2:45 PM, Sensex was down by over 3,000 points at less than 32,265 while Nifty was down at 9,528.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 12, 2020, 03:20 PM IST

Day after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus a 'pandemic', Indian equity indices on Thursday witnessed a meltdown with BSE Sensex plunging over 3,000 points while the broader Nifty falling below 9,600.

At around 2:45 PM, Sensex was down by over 3,000 points at less than 32,265 while Nifty was down at 9,528. The bloodbath on Dalal Street wiped off investor wealth worth over Rs 11.42 lakh crore.

While none of the 30 stocks that make-up Sensex were trading in the green, all sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange were deep in the red. Notably, the BSE Midcap today fell to its lowest in 38 months.

Speaking on the current market scenario in the morning, Prakash Pandey, MD & CEO at Plutus Advisors said, "This crash in the Indian stock market is mainly due to the rise in Coronavirus fears after WHO announcing it a pandemic. Overall Indian market trend is bearish and Nifty has come down below 10,000 levels which means it is not able to sustain its previous support of 10,140. Now, it has support at 9,800."

In early trade, the rupee plunged 82 paise to 74.50 against US dollar.

Asian markets too have been witnessing a carnage while US Daw Jones fell almost 5% in overnight trade after losing over 1400 points. The crash comes after US suspended all travel from Europe, except the United Kingdom, for 30 days as in wake of the coronavirus.

Brent crude oil futures plunged over 5% to $34 per barrel, after the travel ban.

