Career advice from world's richest man: Elon Musk says THESE jobs are secure in the future

World’s richest man and now the ‘Person of the Year’ for 2021, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is perhaps the most influential person on the planet. Musk is a visionary who also tends to make several predictions and suggestions for people on the future.

While Musk has recently been quite vocal about cryptocurrencies and their future, the billionaire has now shared his thoughts on the future of jobs and also shared advice for secure careers in the future.

Talking about the impact of rapidly advancing Artificial Intelligence technology on jobs across various sectors in the future, Musk mentioned the professions which he thinks are safe and have a bright future.

Talking at the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence last week on Thursday (December 9), Musk said, “Artificial Intelligence will make jobs a little pointless,” as reported by a leading global entrepreneur and business news outlet.

Musk was asked if people should worry about their jobs being replaced by technology in the future. While Musk noted that people who develop AI software or program machines has a place in such a future. However, he noted that AI will eventually write software itself, making these jobs obsolete too.

Musk opined that with the production and distribution likely to be completely taken care of by technology in the near future, human interaction will be the requirement in societies of the future. He said, “If you're working on something that involves people or engineering, it's probably a good focus for your future.”