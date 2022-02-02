Cardnosh, a haven for swift, user-friendly digital transactions of all kinds

Compared to some other platforms that can be found online, Cardnosh ensures a smooth transaction and haven for traders.

Over the years, gift cards have been traded on several platforms, but from our research, we have found out that users didn’t have access to an easy and fast flow of transactions, hence the birth of Cardnosh.

What is Cardnosh?

Cardnosh is a modern digital remittance and gift card trading company available in Nigeria that was founded basely for the ease of payment and redeeming gifts in exchange for cash online.

Compared to some other platforms that can be found online, Cardnosh ensures a smooth transaction and haven for traders where our esteemed users redeem for cash within 5 minutes.

Another advantage of using Cardnosh is that the platform credits some users who own gift cards that they cannot use and sells to businesses such as eCommerce and Dropshipping that need discounts on gift cards for online purchases. This platform ensures a win-win for both individuals and companies.

What makes us different?

We have the interests of our customers at heart. What made us develop this platform is solely for the headaches traders have with redeeming gift cards online, hence providing a platform that ensures they have no troubles whatsoever.

The offer of the best market rates has drawn over 100 000 active users to our platform with more than 500 000 downloads within two years on Google Play, Apple, and iOS stores. Along with this are the 5-star reviews from the apps plus top-notch rapid customer care services to solve issues users may have.

Facts about Cardnosh

Started operating in 2019.

There have been over 500,000 downloads across all stores within a short period.

Gained a large sum of over 100 000 users.

Accepts over 50 different gift cards (That’s more than most platforms out there.

The transactions made have exceeded 200,000.

From our data in the last quarter of 2021, we have distributed gift card codes worth over 5 million nairas.

What pushed us to set our feet in this industry?

Just like you have read some lines above, our customers are interested. We identified the problem most people have and took responsibility to ease their pain. A part of our research revealed that this niche only had websites, no mobile apps when we launched Cardnosh.

We broke into the market with a wave because we found out that app traders preferred apps compared to websites. So, we built an aesthetic app for gift card enthusiasts that is fast easy to navigate with a good and prompt payment structure. The app gets updated to fix bugs for easy use. We can confidently say that we have won the hearts of our customers.

Our most significant challenges and how we overcame them

That was marketing. We made attempts and mistakes while trying out different channels that were ineffective. Finally, however, we got a successful marketing campaign which put us one step ahead of the game. Of course, a successful campaign does not equate to a successful business, but we replicated the successful campaign to create others, and we couldn’t be more enthusiastic.

What do we wish we were told earlier?

To have clear and measurable goals. That would have saved us many mistakes and made things easy for us.

Where do we see Cardnosh in some years?

We hope to take gift cards and the payment industry in Africa.

(Brand Desk Content)