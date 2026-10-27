Can tenants get separate LPG connection if landlord has one? Check the rules

Tenants may be eligible for a separate domestic LPG connection even when their landlord has one at the same address, provided they live as an independent household with a separate kitchen and meet the distributor’s verification requirements.

People living in rented homes often wonder whether they can get their own LPG connection when the landlord already has one registered at the same address. The key factor is not simply the address. Under the rules described by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), domestic LPG eligibility is generally linked to the household and its cooking arrangements.

A landlord and tenant can therefore have separate LPG connections at the same address if they are genuinely maintaining separate households and have independent kitchens.

One household, one domestic LPG connection

The general rule allows one domestic LPG connection for a household. A household typically includes a husband, wife, unmarried children and dependent parents who live together and share a common kitchen.

This means that simply occupying a different room or floor in the same building does not by itself make a tenant eligible for another connection. If the landlord and tenant share the same kitchen, having separate living spaces may not be enough to qualify for separate LPG connections.

Separate kitchens can make a difference

Consider a building where the landlord lives on the first floor and a tenant occupies the second floor. If both use the same kitchen and cooking arrangements, the tenant may not automatically qualify for an additional LPG connection.

The situation can be different when both households have separate kitchens and cook independently. In such cases, the tenant can approach the authorised LPG distributor and apply for an individual connection.

However, approval is subject to the oil marketing company’s eligibility requirements and document verification.

Documents may be required

Applicants may have to provide identity proof, address-related documents and KYC details while applying for a new connection.

Since the final approval depends on the applicable requirements and verification, tenants should check the latest document requirements with their authorised LPG distributor before submitting an application.

Want two cylinders? There is another option

A consumer who needs two cylinders does not necessarily have to apply for a second LPG connection. The Double Bottle Connection (DBC) facility allows eligible consumers to keep two cylinders under one registered LPG connection.

However, a DBC is different from having two separate domestic LPG connections.

What about households using PNG?

Households that already use Piped Natural Gas (PNG) should also check the applicable restrictions and eligibility conditions before seeking an LPG connection. Consumers should confirm the latest rules with their authorised distributor, particularly because eligibility and documentation requirements may change.

Checking the requirements in advance can help tenants avoid rejected applications, unnecessary paperwork and confusion over whether they qualify for a separate LPG connection.