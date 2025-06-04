Will Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries buy lubricant major Castrol? After British oil and energy giant British Petroleum (BP) expressed its desire to sell some of its assets, the flagship company of the Reliance Group evinced its interest in buying the lubricant company.

Will Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries buy lubricant major Castrol? After British oil and energy giant British Petroleum (BP) expressed its desire to sell some of its assets, the flagship company of the Reliance Group evinced its interest in buying the lubricant company. However, Reliance Industries is not the only firm in the fray, many other firms of international repute have already shown their interest in taking over Castrol. In what may turn out to be a potential multimillion-dollar deal, Reliance Industries may settle the score.

Deal worth Rs 83,000 crore

The BP set the ball rolling in February this year when it hoped to raise around $20 billion by 2027 by off-loading some of its assets. It is considered now that Castrol is a part of that plan. According to Bloomberg, the deal could chalk up a whopping deal worth between $8 billion to $10 billion, about Rs 66,400 crore to Rs 83,000 crore.

If media reports are to be believed, US management firm Apollo Global Management and Lone Star Funds are also interested in buying the lubricant major. As the competition is heating up, some other major brands are also expected to join forces for the deal.

Castrol celebrates 125th anniversary

If Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries somehow succeeds in acquiring Castrol, it will only add to the Indian company’s grand catalogue. Meanwhile, the BP-owned Castrol celebrated its 125th anniversary last year. It was founded by Sir Charles Wakefield as then-CC Wakefield & Co Limited in 1899. Best known for producing lubricants for cars and industrial use, Castrol has developed liquid cooling technology for AI data centres in recent years.