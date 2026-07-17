Can IT-led rally sustain? Experts weigh in as Sensex, Nifty jump; key takeaways for investors

The Indian benchmark indices opened on a strong note on Friday's opening trading session with both Sensex and Nifty holding above the previous level. In the mid-day, the BSE Sensex surged 649.18 points, or 0.84%, while the NSE Nifty climbed 161.10 points, or 0.67%, as of 1:54 PM IST, reflecting positive sentiment across sectors.

The Indian benchmark indices opened on a strong note on Friday's opening trading session with both Sensex and Nifty holding above the previous level. In the mid-day, the BSE Sensex surged 649.18 points, or 0.84%, while the NSE Nifty climbed 161.10 points, or 0.67%, as of 1:54 PM IST, reflecting positive sentiment across sectors.

Sensex, Nifty gain; key triggers

The market is led by heavyweight IT and financial stocks in afternoon trade, with Tech Mahindra, TCS and Reliance surging, while banking majors like Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI also traded in the green. Other notable gainers included HUL, Infosys, M&M, HCLTech and Bajaj Finance. On the losing side, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel fell 0.91%, and UltraTech Cement, Eternal, Sun Pharma and NTPC ended lower.

Experts believe that the current surge in India’s equity market is the result of several positive developments in the domestic market and a change in global sentiment. Piyush Jhunjhunwala, Founder & CEO, Stockify, notes that one of the prime reasons driving this rise has been the renewed interest in IT stocks. He points out expectations of higher global expenditures in the technology sector, reduction of worries over interest rates in major economic regions, and positive earnings projections for the segment. "Along with this, continuous domestic institutional purchases in combination with solid macroeconomic indicators and stable inflation helped improve investors’ confidence," he says.

Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner, BhilwariaFinserv, further adds that the rally was heavily driven by strong first-quarter tech earnings—such as Tech Mahindra's reported 28.4% surge in consolidated net profit—combined with optimism over softer-than-expected US inflation data.

However, Sachin Gupta, VP-Technical Research at Choice Broking, notes that global cues remain negative, which may keep investor sentiment cautious during the opening hour. "Despite the weak overseas backdrop, the domestic market continues to hold above important technical support levels, suggesting that the broader trend remains stable. However, the absence of strong follow-through buying and persistent profit booking near higher levels may keep the market confined to a range-bound trajectory through the session," he adds.

Globally, Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant Analyst, Mudrex states, crude oil is set for a weekly gain of over 11%, trading above $79 a barrel after US strikes on an Iranian tanker and Trump's warnings about Iranian infrastructure revived fears over Strait of Hormuz supply. On the other hand, Gold is trading below $4,000, down over 3% this week, while silver has slid below $56, losing more than 7%. Higher oil prices have reinforced expectations that the Fed will keep rates elevated for longer, with markets pricing in a roughly 51% chance of a September hike. Oil is testing the $80 level, while gold must hold $4,000 to avoid further downside.

Key takeaways for investors

For investors, Bhilwaria advise closely monitoring corporate quarterly results, balancing portfolio exposure, and tracking global macroeconomic and Federal Reserve cues that sustain or temper emerging market risk appetite.

While Jhunjhunwala suggests caution despite the growth in markets. He says to avoid buying shares based solely on momentum. "Markets normally experience rotations between sectors, which means that leaders today may not be leaders tomorrow. Therefore, rather than trying to take advantage of short-term fluctuations, investors should make investments in companies with solid fundamentals, high visibility of earnings, and good corporate governance practices," says Jhunjhunwala.

Reiterating the significance of diversification is the current phase of investing, Jhunjhunwala adds that investors should not limit themselves to sectors. "Only those investors who remain calm and take a long-term view are likely to benefit from the changes in the economic and financial situation of the country in the future," he concludes.