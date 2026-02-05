Who is Rouble Nagi? Indian educator honoured with USD 1 million Global Teacher prize for transformative work in the field of education
Can India really become $30 trillion economy? Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani explains
PM Modi calls Rahul Gandhi 'shatir dimaag wale yuvraj'; targets Mamata Banerjee's SIR plea
How daily gratitude practice is changing way we understand healing, explains Dr. Disha Bhanushali
India-US trade deal: Tariffs likely be reduced to 18 per cent, says govt; How will India benefit?
Delhi launches new 'CAPS' programme for early cancer detection, prevention and care
Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Actor shares deleted scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, leaves netizens surprised
India-US Trade Deal: In line with Viksit Bharat 2047 goal, India may import good worth USD 500 billion, says Piyush Goyal
Who is Deepak Chopra? What did Epstein Files reveal about AIIMS topper?
Ghaziabad suicide: Father of three minor sisters claims they hated Indian identity, threatened suicide; diary makes startling revelations
BUSINESS
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chief Mukesh Ambani says India can become a $25–30 trillion economy in 25–30 years, citing policy stability, infrastructure, AI and digital growth.
Can India become a $30 trillion-economy in the near future? This question became important after India failed to touch the $5 trillion mark in 2024 as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani has not only expressed hope, but has stressed that it would go much beyond this expectation. In a fireside chat with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink at the Jio-BlackRock event, he said that India has the potentiality of becoming a $25 trillion to $30 trillion economy in 25 to 30 years.
Explaining the reasons for his optimism, the billionaire businessman said that India's growth is rooted in strong policies, political stability, and large-scale infrastructure development. Emphasising the digital revolution, Mukesh Ambani said that 5G, Digital India, and the expansion of capital markets have made India an attractive hub for long-term investment.
The RIL chief also said that artificial intelligence can bring about a remarkable transformation in the fields of education and healthcare. According to him, through AI, high-quality education, better healthcare, and effective public services can be made accessible and affordable to 1.4 billion people. Sharing the sentiments, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink described India as being in the "Era of India." Mukesh Ambani responded that those who believe in India's long-term growth will reap the greatest rewards in the coming decades.