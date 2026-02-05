FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Can India really become $30 trillion economy? Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani explains

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chief Mukesh Ambani says India can become a $25–30 trillion economy in 25–30 years, citing policy stability, infrastructure, AI and digital growth.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Feb 05, 2026, 06:41 PM IST

Can India become a $30 trillion-economy in the near future? This question became important after India failed to touch the $5 trillion mark in 2024 as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani has not only expressed hope, but has stressed that it would go much beyond this expectation. In a fireside chat with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink at the Jio-BlackRock event, he said that India has the potentiality of becoming a $25 trillion to $30 trillion economy in 25 to 30 years. 

Explaining the reasons for his optimism, the billionaire businessman said that India's growth is rooted in strong policies, political stability, and large-scale infrastructure development. Emphasising the digital revolution, Mukesh Ambani said that 5G, Digital India, and the expansion of capital markets have made India an attractive hub for long-term investment.

The RIL chief also said that artificial intelligence can bring about a remarkable transformation in the fields of education and healthcare. According to him, through AI, high-quality education, better healthcare, and effective public services can be made accessible and affordable to 1.4 billion people. Sharing the sentiments, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink described India as being in the "Era of India." Mukesh Ambani responded that those who believe in India's long-term growth will reap the greatest rewards in the coming decades.

 

