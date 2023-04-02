Came to India from Pakistan, sold items on horse cart, 5th class dropout became a billionaire | Representational Photo

One of India’s most inspirational rags to riches story is also the part of crores of homes in the country. This story belongs to the person who created the brand MDH into a household name across.

He gained wealth and fame as the ‘Spice King’ and lived long enough to make his products the choice of millions of kitchens. The face of the MDH owner is famous and many people know him as ‘Mahashay’. Dharampal Gulati passed away in December 2020 at the age of 98 but his story lives on.

The story of this remarkable businessman starts in 1923 when he was born to Chunni Lal, a spice trader in Sialkot, now in Pakistan. He started helping his father from an early age and learnt the family trade. However, when partition happened, Dharampal came to India with nothing but only Rs 1,500 in his pocket.

He decided to buy a horse cart for Rs 650 and started to sell spices on it in Delhi. Dharampal then set up a small shop (Hatti) in the national capital’s Karol Bagh locality. He named his shop Mahashian Di Hatti of Sialkot “DEGGI MIRCH WALE”.

With never ending effort, Dharampal Gulati transformed a small shop into a multi-crore business famous not just in India but across the globe. Dharampal Gulati became the highest-paid CEO in the FMCG sector of India in 2017 when he took home a salary of Rs 21 crore. Under his leadership, MDH Masala became a Rs 1,000 crore business. His net worth is said to have been around Rs 5,000 crore at the time of his passing away.