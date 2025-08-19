'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Call schedule, raise-hand and more: WhatsApp gets new upgrades, check here

WhatsApp has upgraded its calling feature, in a move to enhance the calling experience of its customers. It has introduced scheduled calls along with other features.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 12:56 AM IST

WhatsApp has introduced new features, including scheduled calls feature.

WhatsApp came out with another set of new features on Monday. The private messaging platform has upgraded its calling feature, in a move to enhance the calling experience of its customers, to make it more organised, interactive and seamless. The new features include scheduling calls in advance, getting alerts and more.

What are the new features of WhatsApp?

WhatsApp has introduced new features in its calls section which allows users to do so much with the feature. They can now schedule group calls in advance, in two ways, firstly, they can do so by inviting individuals or even entire groups. Those who have been invited will receive notifications just a few moments before the call starts. Additionally, in the Calls tab a list of upcoming calls with the entire list of the attendees, and shareable call links will appear. Those who have invited others for the call will also be alerted when a participant joins through a shared link.

The messaging platform is also introducing many new tools related to the calling feature, some of which include in-call interaction tools, like the feature to “raise a hand” to be allowed to speak and send emoji reactions while the conversation is going on.

What other platforms have introduced new features?

Apart from WhatsApp, other platforms are also working to bring out new features in their applications. Signal, another private messaging app, has introduced a feature of calls through link, also incorporating hand-raising, and emoji reactions, while Google Meet has introduced more dynamic features like gesture-based hand-raising and real-time reactions.

Cisco Webex, also offers these two features of animated emoji reactions and hand-raising to make the conversations more dynamic. With the new features, WhatsApp has revolutionised itself to become a more professional platform which can be used in more than one way. By integrating such interactive features, it has enhanced the user experience in varied ways. According to Meta, the updates aim to connect users with their dear ones and even make it convenient for them to perform some professional tasks. Notably, calls with the new features have an end-to-end encryption. Meta is launching the features globally.


ALSO READ: Donald Trump's son Barron Trump has a unique way to connect with classmates to stay discreet; not WhatsApp, he uses...  

