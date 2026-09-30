CAFE-III Norms: How new fuel efficiency rules will impact automakers and buyers?

CAFE-III norms: Know what changes for automakers and car buyers from April 2027, including EV credits, fuel-efficiency targets and small-car rules.

The government on Wednesday set stricter long-term fuel-efficiency and emissions requirements for automakers under the third Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE-III) for the five years from April 1, 2027 to March 31, 2032. Under the norm, the M1 category passenger vehicles will have an average fuel-consumption standard for each carmaker's fleet in order to improve the fuel efficiency of cars and reduce their average carbon dioxide emissions.

CAFE III norm: What changes from April 2027?

The CAFE III propose shifting India’s vehicle-efficiency testing from the existing Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC) to the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle from March 31, 2027. The norms propose fleet-average CO₂ targets of 91.7 g CO₂/km, also offering additional compliance incentives for hybrids, EVs and other cleaner technologies.

The CAFE III norm gives super-credit factors for cleaner vehicles, including strong hybrids, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles (FCEVs). Automakers can also get CO₂-reduction benefits for technologies such as start-stop systems, regenerative braking and six-or-more-speed transmissions, subject to specified conditions.

Under CAFE-III, manufacturers that perform better than their prescribed emissions target can earn compliance credits, which can be carried forward within specified periods. Companies that fall short can use carried-forward credits, pool credits with other manufacturers, or buy compliance credits from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). Automakers will also have to submit annual compliance reports detailing vehicle-wise sales, fuel consumption, CO₂ emissions and unladen weight. The price of BEE credits starts at Rs 2,500 per gram of CO₂/km in FY28 and rises to Rs 4,500 by FY32.

Further, the separate small-car concession proposed in the September 2025 draft has been dropped, and the overall formula has also been changed to give lighter vehicle fleets more compliance headroom. Earlier, the proposal would have given petrol cars weighing up to 909 kg a 3 g CO₂/km concession. Now, the government has increased the reference weight from 1,170 kg to 1,229 kg. For lighter vehicles, CAFE-III gives greater compliance value, with one BEV counting as three vehicles, plug-in hybrids/strong hybrids on flex-fuel ethanol as 2.5, strong hybrids as 1.6 and flex-fuel ethanol vehicles as 1.1.

How does it impact automakers and consumers?

Both automakers and consumers could be affected by CAFE-III as manufacturers adapt their fleets to meet stricter efficiency targets, while buyers could have both upfront and long-term effects.

Vivek Agarwal, Director, Energy Consulting, Nangia& Co LLP, says "vehicles meeting CAFE III may cost more upfront because of investments in advanced engines, hybrid technologies, lighter materials, and other fuel-saving technologies." Agarwal also highlights that "owners are likely to benefit from better fuel efficiency and lower operating expenses over time."

Further, Agarwal believes a well-managed transition is important to keep vehicles affordable and prevent total ownership costs from rising for consumers. He suggests policymakers could consider targeted subsidies or reduced-interest loans to counterbalance the initial purchase cost of compliant vehicles, along with tax incentives for manufacturers and consumers adopting eco-friendly technologies.

The impact is unlikely to be the same across all cars for automakers. CAFE-III applies to a manufacturer's overall fleet average, allowing companies to use different technologies and models to meet targets. The additional compliance value given to EVs and hybrids could also encourage manufacturers to expand these offerings. The removal of the proposed small-car concession could affect how entry-level models are positioned and priced.

On the automaker side, Agarwal said CAFE-III should maintain a level playing field across technologies, giving manufacturers flexibility to improve conventional engines, develop hybrids, reduce vehicle weight or adopt EV solutions depending on their product lines and customer needs.

How CAFE-III could boost flex-fuel vehicles, ethanol industry

Vijendra Singh, President, All India Distillers’ Association (AIDA), says the notification is a positive development for both the automobile and biofuel industries and an important step in shaping India’s clean mobility pathway. He believes, "CAFE-III is not just an auto-sector regulation; it creates a formal policy bridge between India’s expanding ethanol ecosystem and the future of clean mobility." Especially for the ethanol industry, Singh says CAFE III creates an enabling framework for the next phase of growth, shifting more focus now on building the wider Flex-Fuel Vehicles ecosystem, he adds.

Further, Dr C.K. Jain, President, GEMA, said CAFE-III could support a more diversified mobility system by recognising E20 and higher ethanol blends, flex-fuel vehicles, hybrids, CNG and fuel-efficiency technologies. He highlighted the 22.3% Carbon Neutrality Factor for flex-fuel ethanol vehicles, saying it could encourage investment and innovation in the ethanol sector.

He also said it will encourage greater coordination between automakers, fuel retailers and the biofuel industry. "Closer alignment among automakers, fuel retailers, and the biofuel industry may be seen in the future, with greater emphasis on flex-fuel models, higher-blend development, and infrastructure. CAFE III gives India a framework to move from achieving an ethanol-blending milestone to building a broader, future-ready ethanol mobility ecosystem.”