Cabinet approves Rs 1.64 lakh crore revival package for BSNL

File Photo

The Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 1.64-lakh crore revival package for the government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), said Ashwini Vaishnaw, the telecom minister.

The package will consist of three major components: it will aim to improve the quality of BSNL services, it will be used to de-stress the balance sheet, and it will increase the company's fiber reach by combining it with Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL).

According to the minister, the package will contain financial assistance of Rs 43,964 crore and non-cash assistance of Rs 1.20 lakh crore. The revival program would last four years, but the most of it will be implemented in the first two years, he added.

"To improve existing services and provide 4G services, BSNL will be allotted Spectrum in 900/1800 MHz band administratively at the cost of Rs 44,993 crore through equity infusion. With this spectrum, BSNL will be able to compete in the market and provide high speed data using their vast network including in rural areas," an official release stated.

The government will also provide Rs 13,789 crore to BSNL as viability gap funding for commercially unviable rural wire-line operations done during 2014-15 to 2019-20.

"The authorized capital of BSNL will be increased from Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 1,50,000 crore in lieu of AGR dues, provision of capex and allotment of spectrum," the release added.

The combined fiber network of BSNL and BBNL would be roughly 14 lakh kilometers long, Vaishnaw said, who added that high speed optical fiber services are anticipated to improve across India, especially in remote regions, after the merger takes place.

According to a report provided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on July 19, commercial telecom service providers had an 89.87 percent market share of wireless users as of May 31, 2022, while BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of just 10.13 percent.