Byju’s set to release its financial results for 2020-21 today

The edtech giant BYJU's will release its financial report for FY21 on Wednesday after a delay of almost 18 months to "iron out the complexities,” reliable sources indicate.

Facing intense scrutiny from the government over the long delay, the company had received an 'unqualified' report from auditor Deloitte late last month.

According to sources, there is going to be a substantial difference between the projected sales and the audited revenue in BYJU's FY21 financial results.

The edtech company, which was last valued at $22 billion, came under increased government scrutiny because it neglected to submit its audited financial report.

The company reported revenue of Rs. 2,434 crore and a net profit of Rs. 51 crore in its FY20 financial report.

The situation will be different this time around, though, as BYJU's made 10 acquisitions last year with a total transaction value of about $2.5 billion, some of which are underperforming in the hybrid market.

An 'unqualified' report from Deloitte came as a major sigh of relief for the company that has been under pressure to file its FY21 audited report amid delay and scrutiny.

The last few months of delay were "unfortunate" and a clean Deloitte audit report instilled "a lot of confidence in the board members of BYJU's".

The Ministry of Commerce Affairs was alarmed with the long delay and sent a letter to BYJU's last month, asking the edtech giant to explain the delay in filing its audit report for FY21.

Byju’s has raised over 46 billion in funding so far and further aims to file an IPO in the US through the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) route.

At a valuation of around $23 billion the company is likely to raise over $500 million (nearly Rs 3,900 crore) soon.

