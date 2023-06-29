‘Byju’s best is...': Rs 67,000 crore ed-tech giant’s CEO Raveendran's message to workforce

Byju Raveendran (File Photo)

During a town hall on Thursday, Byju Raveendran, co-founder and CEO of ed-tech behemoth BYJU'S, comforted his staff amid the ongoing crisis.

On June 28, in the evening, the business informed its employees via email that a town hall was being planned for Raveendran to address the team regarding "recent developments."

Raveendran stated that "the best of BYJU'S is yet to come" and expressed optimism for the future. He further said that the business had "not come this far, only to come this far."

Following the resignation of auditor Deloitte Haskins & Sells, three board members — Peak XV Partners, Prosus, and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative — left their positions. Immediately after that, the ed-tech company hired BDO (MSKA & Associates) to serve as statutory auditors.

According to Raveendran, the decision to select BDO as the statutory auditors were made with an eye towards producing timely and effective audits moving forward. According to him, this demonstrates the company's dedication to advancing financial governance standards and practises, Business Today reported.

The ed-tech behemoth is apparently making some structural adjustments right now, despite all the bad circumstances, and has delayed the employment offer letters for new hires by up to six months, as per the reports.

A tech professional who was scheduled to start working for the ed-tech company in June with a salary package of Rs 22 lakh per year informed the media that his start date has been postponed until January, according to a report by Business Today. Another worker whose joining date was likewise delayed had been scheduled to join the company's product team.

(Also Read: EPFO: How to apply for higher pension scheme under EPS? Know eligibility)