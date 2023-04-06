Byju’s new CFO Ajay Goel: Here's his whopping salary, education, professional life

Photo: LinkedIn

One of the most successful educational technology startups, Byju, has named Ajay Goel as its new chief financial officer. Once former CFO PV Rao departed, Goel assumed control of the company's finances, which were worth Rs 1,89,000 crore. Ajay has over twenty years of work experience because of his role in well-known companies including Vedanta, Diageo, Coca-Cola, and Nestle.

Ajay Goel's educational background

Ajay Goel attended St. Xavier College from 1994 to 1997 and received a B.Com degree, according to his LinkedIn profile. Ajay Goel is a company secretary and a Chartered Accountant. He then went to the Institute of Company Secretaries of India from 1997 to 1999. From 1996 to 1999, he also attended the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Ajay Goel's professional life

Since 2021, Ajay Goel has served as the Group CFO of Vedanta. He held the positions of executive vice president and financial controller at Diageo. Ajay Goel was employed at Coca-Cola as the Lead Financial Manager, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is an expert in developing teams, capital reorganisation, financing plan, taxation, and several areas of the financial industry. He served as Diageo's executive vice president and financial accountant. He served as GE's EVP as well.

Ajay Goel's salary and responsibilities

Ajay Goel is paid a total of Rs 2,970,000 as Vedanta's acting chief financial officer, according to Wallmine. According to Byju, Ajay Goel's new position will benefit the company's long-term commercial plans and financial operations. With Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath, the creators of Byju's, Aajy will collaborate closely.

