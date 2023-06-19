Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Byju’s layoff: Company plans to cut 1000 jobs, know targeted employees, severance package

The layoff will mostly impact senior people, who have spent over two years at the company.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 10:08 PM IST

Byju’s layoff: Company plans to cut 1000 jobs, know targeted employees, severance package
Byju's layoff

The ed-tech giant Byju's has begun terminating workers across departments to reduce costs amid rumours of Byju's term loan issue and rising hostility with lenders, Moneycontrol reported. 

Byju's will lay off 1,000 workers in a new round of departmental layoffs. The layoff will mostly impact senior people, who have spent over two years at the company. The most recent round brought the company's overall job losses to almost 3,500. 

It stated that on June 16 individual phone conversations and in-person meetings were held at the company's offices to inform workers from various areas, including mentorship, logistics, training, sales, post-sales, and finance, of the layoffs.

“Employees were told on Friday (June 16) that it would be their last working day. There was no prior communication. Following some reports in the media, employees were constantly asking the HR and their managers if there would be any layoffs but we heard there wouldn’t be any," said one of the people, according to Moneycontrol.

Employees were urged to voluntarily quit after the conversations on the official HR portal, the persons claimed on condition of anonymity. Additionally, employees' email accounts were disabled, and were asked to submit their official identity cards, the sources said. According to sources, some staff were informed about the layoffs beginning on June 14.

According to the sources, the company will give 2 months' salary to laid-off employees. A full and final payout must be sent by the corporation by September or October, or roughly 45 days from the end of July. The HR department informed staff that after that point, no additional severance would be provided by the company.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Queenmaker, The Good Bad Mother, Doctor Cha, latest Korean dramas streaming on Netflix
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS ICET Result 2023: When to expect? Check marking scheme, how to check, official website here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.