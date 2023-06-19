Byju’s layoff: Company plans to cut 1000 jobs, know targeted employees, severance package

Byju's layoff

The ed-tech giant Byju's has begun terminating workers across departments to reduce costs amid rumours of Byju's term loan issue and rising hostility with lenders, Moneycontrol reported.

Byju's will lay off 1,000 workers in a new round of departmental layoffs. The layoff will mostly impact senior people, who have spent over two years at the company. The most recent round brought the company's overall job losses to almost 3,500.

It stated that on June 16 individual phone conversations and in-person meetings were held at the company's offices to inform workers from various areas, including mentorship, logistics, training, sales, post-sales, and finance, of the layoffs.

“Employees were told on Friday (June 16) that it would be their last working day. There was no prior communication. Following some reports in the media, employees were constantly asking the HR and their managers if there would be any layoffs but we heard there wouldn’t be any," said one of the people, according to Moneycontrol.

Employees were urged to voluntarily quit after the conversations on the official HR portal, the persons claimed on condition of anonymity. Additionally, employees' email accounts were disabled, and were asked to submit their official identity cards, the sources said. According to sources, some staff were informed about the layoffs beginning on June 14.

According to the sources, the company will give 2 months' salary to laid-off employees. A full and final payout must be sent by the corporation by September or October, or roughly 45 days from the end of July. The HR department informed staff that after that point, no additional severance would be provided by the company.