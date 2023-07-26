Headlines

Byju's CEO Raveendran breaks down into tears after ED raids office over FEMA violation row

Business

Byju’s CEO Raveendran breaks down into tears after ED raids office over FEMA violation row

Ed-tech startup Byju’s CEO Raveendran reportedly broke down into tears while on a call with investors soon after Indian officials raided the premises of the company’s head office.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

Byju Raveendran, the founder of ed-tech giant Byju’s, reportedly broke down while on a call with the investors and shareholders of the company when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of the company’s Bengaluru office, cracking down on the FEMA violation allegations against the firm.

A Bloomberg report revealed that Byju’s CEO Raveendran broke down into tears while defending his company in front of the investors just as the ed-tech firm’s $1 billion equity fundraiser from Middle Eastern investors dwindles in uncertainty.

In April this year, a major raid was conducted by ED officials when they raided the premises of Byju’s head office in Bengaluru, seizing laptops and multiple documents, linking the world's most valuable education-technology startup with possible foreign exchange violations.

When the offices of Byju’s were raided in Bengaluru, the founder and owner of the company was in his Dubai home, where he was reportedly fielding calls from investors, trying to make his company’s credibility appear more prominent in the market.

Not just the alleged FEMA violations, but Byju’s landed in more financial trouble when it was revealed that the company failed to file its financial accounts on time, skipped an interest payment on its term loan, and triggered a legal fight with its creditors, according to a Bloomberg report.

Apart from these ethical and legal allegations, US-based investors of the firms also alleged that the ed-tech giant has been hiding nearly Rs 4000 crore, prompting a lawsuit. Trouble further mounted for the company when one of the earliest investors gave up their seat on the board citing problems of poor leadership in Byju’s.

However, Byju Raveendran and all the top leadership at the firm have denied all allegations of wrongdoing till now. Raveendran used to work as a private tutor, but grew his entrepreneurial vision and now runs a USD 22 billion corporation, which has also come under fire recently for mistreatment of employees.

