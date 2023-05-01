Search icon
Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath was middle-class teacher, now has net worth of Rs 4,550 crore; her salary is…

Byju’s co-founder and Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath is one of the richest Indian females and entrepreneurs with a whopping net worth of Rs 4,550 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 01, 2023, 09:31 AM IST

Byju Raveendran and wife Divya Gokulnath (Photo - Byju's website)

In the midst of the Enforcement Directorate’s crackdown against education technology company Byju’s, the founders of the company Byju Raveendran and his wife Divya Gokulnath remain in the fray when it comes to the future of their company, which is worth thousands of crores.

Divya Gokulnath is the wife of Byju Raveendran and the co-founder of the edtech giant Byju’s which has dominated the industry for over a decade now, with actor Shah Rukh Khan as its spokesperson in the initial few years of the launch.

The ED ended up raiding the offices of Byju Raveendran, the founder and chief executive officer of ‘Think and Learn Private Ltd' in relation to alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations of Byju’s, seizing several incriminating documents.

Who is Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath?

Divya Gokulnath is the co-founder of the edtech platform Byju’s and the wife of Byju Raveendran, who is the CEO of the multi-billion dollar company. Divya Gokulnath is one of the richest females in India and one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country.

Divya Gokulnath belonged to a middle-class family and attended tuition classes where Byju Raveendran was the teacher. She herself became a teacher a few years later and ended up marrying Byju, founding the edtech company Byju’s with him.

The company founded by Byju Raveendran and his student-turned-wife Divya Gokulnath is valued at 22 billion dollars, which is over Rs 1,89,000 crore. The FEMA investigations come soon after they posted a loss of over 573 million dollars in 2021.

Divya Gokulnath net worth, salary at Byju’s

Byju’s co-founder Divya Gokulnath is one of the wealthiest women in India, and has a whopping net worth of over Rs 4,550 crore, according to the Kotak Hurun survey. She is the co-founder and director of Byju’s and also owns a stake in the company.

According to Inc42, Divya Gokulnath is one of the highest-paid edtech entrepreneurs, and took home a gross salary of Rs 1.94 crore in the Financial Year 2020.

