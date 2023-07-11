Byju Raveendran loses billionaire tag amid Byju’s crisis, now has net worth of...

Byju Raveendran's ed-tech firm BYJU'S has already cut thousands of jobs.

Byju Raveendran, CEO of India’s top ed-tech company BYJU'S, now lost his billionaire tag. This comes amid the financial difficulties of his company. Raveendran joined the Forbes’ World Billionaires list in 2020 with a net worth of $1.8 billion. Back then, his firm BYJU'S was valued at $10 billion.

Now after three years, he has been dropped out of the elite ranking. According to Forbes, Raveendran's personal net worth is estimated at USD 475 million (Rs 3,910 crore). Raveendran’s 18% stake in the company is now valued at under USD 1 billion. However, after accounting for the loans he took last year to invest in Byju’s, his personal net worth is estimated at USD 475 million.





BYJU'S was valued at $22 billion in the last funding round in 2022. Recently, Netherlands-based Prosus disclosed that it had written down its 9.6% stake in Byju’s to USD 493 million (as of March 31), Forbes reported. The markdown effectively values Raveendran’s edtech firm at USD 5.1 billion.

The company has already cut thousands of jobs. It is seeking to raise more than a billion dollars to tide over financial difficulties. Last month, Raveendran admitted his past mistakes and assured shareholders that his learnings far outweigh any missteps.

Earlier, audit firm Deloitte resigned with immediate effect as auditors of BYJU'S. It cited a delay in submitting financial statements. Three of BYJU'S board members resigned which indicated the deepening of the crisis at the firm. The company is currently grappling with the repayment of a $1.2 billion loan.

