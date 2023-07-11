Headlines

Meet IPS Anukriti Sharma, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC in 5th attempt, getting praised for...

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

Weather update: IMD issues red, orange alert for several states including Uttarakhand, Himachal; check details

Byju Raveendran loses billionaire tag amid Byju’s crisis, now has net worth of...

Nothing’s big price cut on Phone (1) after Phone (2) launch, here’s how much it costs now

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

Nothing’s big price cut on Phone (1) after Phone (2) launch, here’s how much it costs now

Nothing Phone (2) launched in India at Rs 44,999, costs Rs 12,000 more than ‘best-seller’ Phone (1)

8 health benefits of walking just 30 mins a day

Diabetes: 10 health benefits of Ragi

Bollywood stars who went bald for their movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Ahead of Cannes 2023, revisiting some timeless red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Cyclone Biparjoy: Heavy rains lash Gujarat before landfall, over 74,000 evacuated

Instagram launches Threads, Mark Zuckerberg takes dig on Elon Musk

PM Modi-led yoga day event in New York creates world record, PM popularises yoga globally

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

Shraddha Kapoor spotted in Chanderi for Stree 2 shoot, videos go viral

HomeBusiness

business

Byju Raveendran loses billionaire tag amid Byju’s crisis, now has net worth of...

Byju Raveendran's ed-tech firm BYJU'S has already cut thousands of jobs.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 10:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Byju Raveendran, CEO of India’s top ed-tech company BYJU'S, now lost his billionaire tag. This comes amid the financial difficulties of his company. Raveendran joined the Forbes’ World Billionaires list in 2020 with a net worth of $1.8 billion. Back then, his firm BYJU'S was valued at $10 billion.

Now after three years, he has been dropped out of the elite ranking. According to Forbes, Raveendran's personal net worth is estimated at USD 475 million (Rs 3,910 crore). Raveendran’s 18% stake in the company is now valued at under USD 1 billion. However, after accounting for the loans he took last year to invest in Byju’s, his personal net worth is estimated at USD 475 million.
 

BYJU'S was valued at $22 billion in the last funding round in 2022. Recently, Netherlands-based Prosus disclosed that it had written down its 9.6% stake in Byju’s to USD 493 million (as of March 31), Forbes reported. The markdown effectively values Raveendran’s edtech firm at USD 5.1 billion.

The company has already cut thousands of jobs. It is seeking to raise more than a billion dollars to tide over financial difficulties. Last month, Raveendran admitted his past mistakes and assured shareholders that his learnings far outweigh any missteps.

Earlier, audit firm Deloitte resigned with immediate effect as auditors of BYJU'S. It cited a delay in submitting financial statements. Three of BYJU'S board members resigned which indicated the deepening of the crisis at the firm. The company is currently grappling with the repayment of a $1.2 billion loan.

READ | GST Council agrees to levy 28% tax on online gaming, casinos, horse racing; tax reduced on food served in cinema halls

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

How IT wiz left Infosys to build Rs 100 crore burger chain with just Rs 20,000 savings; his success story

Katrina Kaif pens heartfelt note for her personal assistant as he completes 20 years with her: Priyanka Chopra reacts

Viral video: Isha Ambani is all smiles after enjoying dinner date with husband Anand Piramal, watch

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Swan defies odds, chases away tiger in viral video; Internet reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Ahead of Cannes 2023, revisiting some timeless red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

From family of farmers to most popular K-pop singer, a look at BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung's inspiring journey

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE