Headlines

Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 box office clash: Here is what Sunny Deol has to say

India's richest film producer is worth Rs 12800 crore; it's not Adi Chopra, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar, Sajid Nadiadwala

Ahead of clash with OMG 2, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma opens up on Barbie-Oppenheimer clash: 'When two good films...'

How Kerala housewife started own lingerie brand at home, now runs Rs 500 crore company competing with Zivame, Clovia

Byju Raveendran bounces back? Rs 3 crore per month cost-cutting move, boost in $1.2 billion loan case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 box office clash: Here is what Sunny Deol has to say

India's richest film producer is worth Rs 12800 crore; it's not Adi Chopra, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar, Sajid Nadiadwala

Ahead of clash with OMG 2, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma opens up on Barbie-Oppenheimer clash: 'When two good films...'

8 superfoods that slow down aging

Yoga Asanas to keep heart healthy

Top 10 most-liked Hindi OTT web series in first half of 2023 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

India's richest film producer is worth Rs 12800 crore; it's not Adi Chopra, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar, Sajid Nadiadwala

Ahead of clash with OMG 2, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma opens up on Barbie-Oppenheimer clash: 'When two good films...'

Amitabh Bachchan starts Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 shoot, shares photos from sets: 'Rehearsing again and again'

HomeBusiness

Business

Byju Raveendran bounces back? Rs 3 crore per month cost-cutting move, boost in $1.2 billion loan case

The poster boy of the Indian startup ecosystem, Raveendran has been battling on multiple fronts including questions over corporate governance, delay in financial reporting, legal tussle with US lender and resignation of auditor.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

EdTech giant Byju’s, led by crisis-hit former billionaire Byju Raveendran, could be set for much needed relief amid a slew of challenges. Byju’s could soon get relief in the $1.2 billion loan case as it has reportedly reached a resolution with US lenders which are embroiled in a legal tussle with it.

Lenders who hold 85% combined stake in the Term B loan had agreed to rework the payment plan with Byju’s, according to an Economic Times report. The amended loan deal could be signed by August 3, it added. The loan row was one of the major issues confronted by Raveendran and the leadership team at his Ed-Tech giant.

Meanwhile, Byju’s has also begun taking bold cost-cutting measures amid strained finances. The company has vacated multiple office spaces including the largest office it owned in Bengaluru. The company has over 3 million square feet of leased space across India and it stands to save nearly Rs 3 crore in rent per month by letting go of 5.58 lakh square feet it leases, MoneyControl reported.

The two fresh developments come shortly after Byju’s managed to evade protests by a section of its workforce in Byju’s Tuition Centres (BTC) over non-payment of incentives. The finance-related headaches have plagued Byju’s amid the much needed fresh infusion of $700 million in funds that it has been unable to close. 

The poster boy of the Indian startup ecosystem, Raveendran has been fighting on multiple fronts including questions over corporate governance, delay in financial reporting and resignation of auditor amid a well-known cash flow problem. Byju’s has raised around $5 billion till date and reached a valuation of $22 billion last year to become India’s most valuable startup. It has been cut down by asset firm Blackrock to $8.4 billion amid the ongoing crisis at the edtech giant.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Want a job at Google? Multi-billion dollar firm's former recruiter reveals tips to get your resume noticed

Manipur violence: Security beefed up across Mizoram ahead of state-wide protests on July 25

Aadhaar-PAN link explained by Income Tax Department for NRIs, OCIs: Key points

Orry poses with Jaaved Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey, netizens say 'ye har jagah aajata hai'

Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana who bears an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE