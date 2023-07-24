Byju Raveendran bounces back? Rs 3 crore per month cost-cutting move, boost in $1.2 billion loan case

The poster boy of the Indian startup ecosystem, Raveendran has been battling on multiple fronts including questions over corporate governance, delay in financial reporting, legal tussle with US lender and resignation of auditor.

EdTech giant Byju’s, led by crisis-hit former billionaire Byju Raveendran, could be set for much needed relief amid a slew of challenges. Byju’s could soon get relief in the $1.2 billion loan case as it has reportedly reached a resolution with US lenders which are embroiled in a legal tussle with it.

Lenders who hold 85% combined stake in the Term B loan had agreed to rework the payment plan with Byju’s, according to an Economic Times report. The amended loan deal could be signed by August 3, it added. The loan row was one of the major issues confronted by Raveendran and the leadership team at his Ed-Tech giant.

Meanwhile, Byju’s has also begun taking bold cost-cutting measures amid strained finances. The company has vacated multiple office spaces including the largest office it owned in Bengaluru. The company has over 3 million square feet of leased space across India and it stands to save nearly Rs 3 crore in rent per month by letting go of 5.58 lakh square feet it leases, MoneyControl reported.

The two fresh developments come shortly after Byju’s managed to evade protests by a section of its workforce in Byju’s Tuition Centres (BTC) over non-payment of incentives. The finance-related headaches have plagued Byju’s amid the much needed fresh infusion of $700 million in funds that it has been unable to close.

The poster boy of the Indian startup ecosystem, Raveendran has been fighting on multiple fronts including questions over corporate governance, delay in financial reporting and resignation of auditor amid a well-known cash flow problem. Byju’s has raised around $5 billion till date and reached a valuation of $22 billion last year to become India’s most valuable startup. It has been cut down by asset firm Blackrock to $8.4 billion amid the ongoing crisis at the edtech giant.