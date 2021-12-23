By introducing a new venture, model Valent Wan Ting reveals her entrepreneurial side

We are always asked to be curious to explore new ends. Also, touring new fields enables us to come up with new interests

We are always asked to be curious to explore new ends. Also, touring new fields enables us to come up with new interests. However, entering a whole unfamiliar realm can be menacing. But, an individual with a big heroic heart who has set the stepping stone of her new business is Valent Wan Ting.



Hailing from the world of modeling and influencing, Valent Wan Ting's decision to now explore the business world is truly appreciable. She recently posted a photograph promoting a new brand of cookies made by Valent herself. The name of this brand is ‘Vonderful.’



Valent Wan Ting's joy of cooking has already been glimpsed on her various social media outlets, especially Telegram. By exploiting her baking skills, she is taking the freshly started cookie brand to new highs. Valent mentioned the two flavors of her handmade cookies i.e. Chocolate Chip and Double Chocolate chip.



Valent Wan Ting has not only focused on making quality products but also has taken care of its packaging. Each cookie comes in individual packaging and they are assorted in a black elegant box. Valent Wan Ting posted the photos and videos of this new brand on her official account of Instagram.



Before entering the business realm, Valent Wan Ting was popularly known for her flawless skin and pristine body contours. Through stunning and titillating photographs and video, she has already captivated millions of people. Valent is also eminent because of her Tik Toks.



Hailing from Malaysia’s capital: Kuala Lumpur, the model had made herself abide in the world of notoriety. She had enticed more than a million people through her Tik Tok videos and therefore she also appeared in the list of Top 10 most popular Tik Toker in Malaysia. With her huge fan following from her home country and Taiwan, we wish Valent Wan Ting's business to flourish

-Brand Desk Content