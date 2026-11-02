Buyer buys the bank, bank buys buyer's businesses: Inside Fairfax's IDBI deal

Fairfax is buying control of IDBI Bank, but questions have been raised over a plan in which IDBI could use its own money to buy three businesses owned by Fairfax.

Fairfax is set to buy 60.72% of IDBI Bank from the government and LIC for Rs 52,878 crore. The agreed price is Rs 81 for each IDBI share. The deal will give Fairfax control of the bank.

But details about how the deal could be funded have raised questions about whether some of IDBI's own money could eventually help Fairfax pay for the takeover.

How could IDBI's money help Fairfax?

According to the Business World report, Fairfax owns stakes in three financial businesses: Go Digit General, Go Digit Life and IIFL Capital. According to Fairfax chairman Prem Watsa, IDBI could buy these businesses for cash after Fairfax takes control of the bank.

"So the way it works is there's excess capital at IDBI Bank. And so they'll just pay cash... we see them paying cash at the time of the deal at market prices."

In simple terms, the proposed arrangement could work like this:

Fairfax buys control of IDBI.

IDBI then buys Fairfax's three businesses.

The money paid by IDBI goes to Fairfax.

Fairfax has also said the value of these three businesses could help fund its purchase of IDBI.

How much money are we talking about?

Fairfax president Peter Clarke said the IDBI deal would cost around $5.6 billion. He said the three businesses could contribute around $3 billion.

"The contribution of Digit Insurance, including the Life operations and IIFL Capital... For those 3 companies, that's approximately $3 billion on its own."

The $3 billion figure is more than half of the $5.6 billion needed for the IDBI takeover. Using the exchange rate linked to the deal, $3 billion is around Rs 28,300 crore.

That is about 54% of the Rs 52,878 crore Fairfax is paying for IDBI. However, this is Fairfax's estimated value of the three businesses. It is not a payment that has already been made.

Why is this raising questions?

The main question is simple: If Fairfax takes control of IDBI and then IDBI uses its money to buy Fairfax's businesses, is Fairfax partly using the bank's own money to help fund its takeover?

The proposed arrangement is not final. But it has raised questions for IDBI's other shareholders, including the government and LIC.

IDBI would receive the three businesses in return for its money. So it would not simply be giving the money away. Still, shareholders would want to know whether the businesses are being bought at a fair price and whether IDBI can afford the purchases.

One business does not have a market price

Fairfax has said the three businesses would be bought at their "respective market prices." But Go Digit Life is not listed on the stock market. That means there is no market price for Go Digit Life.

This raises another question: Who will decide how much Go Digit Life is worth?

No independent valuation of the three businesses has been made public in the material reviewed for this story.

IDBI has a lot of capital

IDBI is currently in a much stronger financial position than it was a few years ago. Its capital adequacy ratio was 27.10% on September 30, 2026. The regulatory requirement is 11.5%.

In simple terms, this shows that the bank has a strong financial cushion. But a high capital adequacy ratio does not mean the same amount of money is sitting in the bank as cash.

IDBI had faced serious financial problems in the past and received financial support from the government and LIC.

Watsa referred to this during the investor call.

"got into trouble in the 2016 to 2020 time period," he said, "with cumulative losses of approximately USD 6.4 billion financed by LIC and the Government of India."

The bank later recovered and became financially stronger. Watsa described IDBI as "financially very strong with capital adequacy of 27%" and called the purchase "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

He also said about IDBI's future dividends: "They're very well capitalized. And so that flows to us."

RBI rules could affect the plan

There are also banking rules that could affect the proposed purchases. The RBI has limits on how much money a bank can invest in other companies.

Under the 2025 rules, a bank generally cannot invest more than 10% of its paid-up capital and reserves in one subsidiary or financial services company. The total investment in such companies cannot normally exceed 20%.

IDBI's existing investments are also counted while calculating these limits. Since Fairfax has put the value of the three businesses at around $3 billion, questions remain about whether IDBI can legally make such large investments.

The final answer will depend on how the deal is structured and what approvals are given. Fairfax has said approvals will be needed from the RBI, SEBI and, for Go Digit, the insurance regulator IRDAI.

What happens to the government and LIC?

After Fairfax takes control, the government and LIC will still own around 34% of IDBI. However, they will not retain special rights over the bank under the proposed arrangement. They are also expected to withdraw their nominees from IDBI's board.

This means Fairfax will have control of the bank even though the government and LIC will continue to own a significant minority stake.

This raises another question: Will the government and LIC have a say when IDBI decides to buy Fairfax's businesses?

Why does Fairfax want IDBI to buy these businesses?

Fairfax says bringing the businesses together could create a larger financial services company. It believes Go Digit's insurance products could be offered to IDBI customers.

IIFL Capital could add its broking business. Fairfax has described the plan as creating "a unified financial services company that can offer a one-stop solution for the financial needs of Indians."

Watsa has also said the companies would not simply be merged into one. "We have never believed in synergies," he said.

He said IDBI's existing CEO Rakesh Sharma would continue in his position, while Go Digit and IIFL Capital would continue to operate "pretty well independently."

The deal is not final yet

Fairfax has made it clear that the proposed arrangement could still change. No final agreements have been signed for the purchase of the three businesses.

Fairfax has also said the IDBI takeover could happen even if one or both of these proposed business purchases do not happen.

So the exact structure of the deal is still unclear.

What are the main questions?

The proposed deal leaves some important questions:

Did Fairfax tell the government during the bidding process that IDBI's money could be used to buy Fairfax's businesses? Was this plan considered when the Rs 81-per-share price for IDBI was decided? Will IDBI pay cash for the businesses or issue shares? Will the purchases follow RBI's investment limits? Who will decide the value of Go Digit Life, which has no market price? Will the government and LIC get a vote on these purchases?

At the heart of the issue is a simple question: Fairfax is buying control of IDBI, but could IDBI's own money later be used to buy businesses owned by Fairfax?

The plan is still subject to final agreements and regulatory approvals.