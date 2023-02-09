Search icon
Buy second-hand cars easily with complete registration, documentation on these websites

The main advantage of buying a car through these websites is that all the companies mentioned below have established themselves in the second-hand car market so, before selling the old vehicles, they complete the process of warranty and registration, etc so the customer does not face any issues.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 03:27 PM IST

Everyone wants to own a car but a lot of times, they back out of it because of the high prices of the automobile. But, the happy news is there are alternatives to buying a car that would not burn a hole in your pocket.

If you are looking to buy a car at a low price and also want the facility of a loan, there are options available in the market that can be used to buy used cars, bikes, etc, easily. 

Websites to buy used cars 

Here is a list of websites you can check to buy used cars

CarDekho
olx
Quikr
CarTrade
CarWale
Truebil
cartoq
car bazaar
Car Collection
Cars24
 
You can also buy a car at a bank auction 

When banks seize vehicles for non-payment of loans, then the banking institutions themselves auction those vehicles. During this auction, vehicles can be bought at a budget rate. All the documents are also provided to the new owner by the bank so that there is no problem in the future.

Here is a list of some Bank Auction websites

National Housing Bank (NHB) Residex
https://www.nhb.org.in/Residex.aspx

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Auction
https://rbi.org.in/Scripts/BS_ViewRTGS.aspx

State Bank of India (SBI) Auctions
https://www.sbi.co.in/portal/web/home/auctions

Bank of Baroda (BOB) Auctions
https://www.bankofbaroda.in/bank-auction

Union Bank of India (UBI) Auctions
https://www.unionbankofindia.co.in/English/Foreclosure.aspx

