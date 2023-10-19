Headlines

World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya goes for scans after injury during IND vs BAN match

Business Upturn Founder Vipul Sipani Unveils Launch of Asia Portal

Soumya Vishwanathan murder: Highway chase and single bullet fired, know what happened on fateful night

Watch: KL Rahul takes a superb one-handed diving catch to dismiss Mehidy Hasan Miraz in IND vs BAN clash

World Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra predicts India vs New Zealand final showdown

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya goes for scans after injury during IND vs BAN match

Business Upturn Founder Vipul Sipani Unveils Launch of Asia Portal

Soumya Vishwanathan murder: Highway chase and single bullet fired, know what happened on fateful night

5 animals that closely resemble dinosaurs

India's top 10 richest states

Ravi Teja's 7 must-watch blockbusters, before Tiger Nageswara Rao

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Viral video: Vijay fans exchange rings, get engaged in theatre during Leo first day first show amid cheers from audience

Leo movie review: Vijay's brave effort to break type, some cheeky fan service save Lokesh Kanagaraj's weakest film yet

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui shouts at Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan, netizens say 'sab camera ke bhookhe hain'

HomeBusiness

Business

Business Upturn Founder Vipul Sipani Unveils Launch of Asia Portal

Business Upturn, the renowned Mumbai-based business news publisher, has taken a significant step towards expanding its global footprint by introducing its dedicated Asia portal.

article-main
Latest News

Priyanshi Lal

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Business Upturn, the renowned Mumbai-based business news publisher, has taken a significant step towards expanding its global footprint by introducing its dedicated Asia portal. This strategic move follows the recent inauguration of Business Upturn's USA portal in the first week of September, underscoring the organization's unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality journalism to a worldwide audience.

The launch of the Asia portal, a pivotal milestone in the organization's journey, promises to provide a vast and multifaceted cross-section of international relations, defense strategies, economic developments, and comprehensive local news coverage for the Asian region.

Vipul Sipani, the visionary founder of Business Upturn and a prominent figure in the media industry, shared valuable insights into the portal's launch. He emphasized, "Our commitment to delivering premium, freely accessible content extends beyond just news. We aim to provide our readers with insightful analysis and informative infographics. We firmly believe in the transformative power of information to bridge gaps and nurture a deeper understanding of Asia's intricate landscape."

Sipani continued, "With the launch of our Asia portal, we anticipate it becoming a landmark in the realm of Asian news content. Situated in India, our headquarters places us in a unique position to influence and contribute to the ongoing discourse regarding this dynamic continent."

Business Upturn's Asia portal promises to offer more than just news – it aspires to provide essential context, nuanced analysis, and diverse perspectives, enabling readers to navigate the intricacies of Asia effectively.

As Business Upturn embarks on this new chapter, its mission is clear: to facilitate a deeper comprehension of Asia's contributions and challenges in our increasingly interconnected world.

Under the guidance of Vipul Sipani, Business Upturn's Asia portal is committed to serving as a fount of knowledge, fostering cross-cultural understanding, and providing a platform for constructive engagement. This significant endeavor underscores the publication's dedication to delivering credible and comprehensive journalism on a global scale.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Navratri 2023 Day 5: Significance of Maa Skanda Mata, colour, date, time, puja vidhi, mantra

    Meet man who owns palatial villas where Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma married, per night cost is…

    IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli returns to bowl in ODIs after six years, video goes viral

    'Barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza': Israel Defence Forces spokesperson on hospital blast

    Wordle 852 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 19

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

    Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

    In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

    In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

    Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE