Business laws: Over 26,000 clauses that can put entrepreneurs in jail for non-compliance

The government has been working for easing regulations around doing business in the country. However, a recent research report suggested that there are still 26,134 imprisonment clauses as penalties for non-compliance with business laws. According to the report prepared by TeamLease RegTech with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), non-compliance with two out of five provisions for doing business can send an entrepreneur to jail.

India has 69,233 unique compliances that regulate doing business in the country including 26,134 clauses that have imprisonment clauses. This means, almost two out of five compliances can send an entrepreneur to jail. The report said excessive compliances are especially worrisome for MSMEs. A typical MSME, having more than 150 employees, faces 500-900 compliances that cost Rs 12-18 lakhs in a year.

“This regulatory overreach impacts not just entrepreneurs running for-profits, but not-for-profit institutions as well. There is a widening gap between the goods and services the country needs and how the state views the entrepreneurs creating them.”

The monograph is a first-of-its-kind consolidation of business compliance data that had, till date, only existed in silos across ministries and departments, TeamLease RegTech said in a statement launching the report. The monograph has classified the data into seven broad domains -- labour, finance and taxation, environment, health and safety, secretarial, commercial, industry-specific, and general, the statement added.

“The excessive criminalization of India’s employer compliance universe breeds corruption, blunts formal employment and poisons justice,” said Manish Sabharwal, Vice Chairman of TeamLease, Financial Express reported.

“This report is a wonderful contribution to ideas for actionable reforms; the government has made a good start in purging compliances but truly reducing regulatory cholesterol requires extending that project to purging the 26,134 jail provisions for employers at the centre and state.,” he added.

