Business idea: Earn over Rs 2 lakh with 90% subsidy from govt on investment

If you are looking for small investment options and earn good returns then this news is for you. Today, we are telling you about an amazing business idea by which you can earn up to Rs 2 lakh every month. Not only this, but the government will also help you a lot in this.

The idea we are talking about is Goat farming. In this, you will get bumper profits by investing a little. Goat rearing is a very profitable business and at present, people in India are earning huge amounts from the goat rearing business.

The speciality of this business is that you can start it from home. Presently, it is considered a commercial business, which contributes a lot to the economy and nutrition of a country. Not only this, Goat Farm is the backbone of the rural economy i.e. a large group is dependent on it in today's time. There are many benefits of milk, manure etc. from goat rearing.

You do not need much arrangement to start this business, it is very easy. The government will also help you in starting this business. On behalf of the Haryana government, to promote animal husbandry in rural areas and adopt self-employment, up to 90 per cent subsidy is being given to the cattle owners. That is, you will get a lot of help from the government.

Other state governments also give subsidies. Additionally, the Government of India gives subsidy of up to 35% on animal husbandry. That is if you also want to start this business but you do not have money, even then you do not need to panic. For this, you can take loans from banks. NABARD is ready to give you a loan for goat farming.

To start this business, you should have knowledge about the location, fodder, fresh water, number of labour required, veterinary assistance, market potential and export potential. Goat's milk is effective in fighting many major diseases. It also helps in increasing immunity. There is a big earning even in goat meat. Its meat is one of the best and its domestic demand is very high. This is not a new business and this process is going on since ancient times.

Now let's talk about profits. Goat farming project is a very profitable business. On average, you can earn up to Rs 2,16,000 on 18 female goats. At the same time, an average of Rs 1,98,000 can be earned from the male version.