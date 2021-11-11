Business idea: Earn lakhs with low investment, avail govt subsidy as well

If you are looking to start a new business, here is a great idea that you can consider. The good thing about it is you can earn lakhs with significantly less investment.

The business idea that we are talking about is ginger farming. Ginger is used in everything from tea to vegetables and pickles. It has a good demand in the market throughout the year. For this reason, it also gets a great price. Especially in winters, it is in great demand. You can earn a lot of profit from this business. The most important thing is that for its cultivation, help from the Central Government will also be available.

For the cultivation of ginger, you need 2 to 3 tons of seeds for sowing in one hectare. The soil with 6-7 pH is most suitable for ginger cultivation. At the same time, if better irrigation techniques like drip method or drip irrigation is used for ginger cultivation, it can produce good results.

For ginger cultivation, you have to break the claws of big ginger in such a way that two to three shoots remain in one piece. After this, row to row distance should be 30-40 cms and plant to plant distance should be 25 to 25 cms while sowing. Apart from this, after sowing the middle claws at a depth of four to five centimetres, they should be covered with light soil or dung manure.

In order to reduce the expenditure of farmers on ginger cultivation, the government is also giving subsidies. Notably, the Horticulture Department of Madhya Pradesh is working on the plan of expansion of spice area, where the government is giving 50 per cent subsidy i.e. maximum Rs 50,000 per hectare for farming. Up to Rs 50,000 is provided to the farmers of the general category, whereas farmers belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are being given 70 per cent maximum amount up to Rs 70,000 per hectare.

About Rs 7-8 lakh are spent in the cultivation of ginger in one hectare and it produces 150 to 200 quintals of ginger. The price of ginger in the market ranges from Rs 80-120 per kg. Even if we assume the average price to be Rs 50 to 60, then one hectare will earn up to Rs 25 lakh. Even after deducting all the expenses, you will have a profit of Rs 15 lakh.