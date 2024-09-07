Business heartthrob Vaibhav Maloo pursues his childhood dreams in the digital world by launching InfoProfile

Under Enso Group’s Enso Webworks, the digital networking website elevates networking with profiles, posts, and local and global connections.

Over the years, a few rare gems in entrepreneurship have stayed ahead of the game in all they have chosen to do in their careers. With this approach and a positive mindset, they have also ensured that they keep innovating so that their brands and businesses stand apart from the rest and, most importantly, create an unparalleled impact on the lives of others. Take, for example, Vaibhav Maloo, the managing director of the Indian conglomerate Enso Group and the MD and CEO of Enso Webworks, the organization’s IT arm. This incredible business personality and versatile talent has created a positive stir in the digital space with a one-of-a-kind flagship product called InfoProfile.

Vaibhav Maloo, a Cambridge Executive MBA dropout but a postgraduate diploma holder in global business from Said Business School at the University of Oxford, wished to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams and thus immersed himself completely in them. This today hasn’t just made him the MD of Enso Group but also the frontrunner at Enso Webworks and InfoProfile, which has seen 1,000+ downloads already across the world.

As per sources, the young entrepreneurial talent always wanted to create a significant shift in the digital networking landscape and go beyond the traditional networking approach of physical visiting and business cards. Hence, he launched InfoProfile, where he could blend innovation, usability, and effectiveness astutely. Highlighting more on the product, he said, “InfoProfile is designed to revolutionize the way professionals connect and network, offering users a digital alternative to traditional business cards.” The sources further reveal that they have developed InfoProfile to allow professionals to create dynamic digital profiles, including contact information, social media links and more. They say these profiles can be easily shared and accessed, transforming networking into a seamless and environmentally friendly experience.

Speaking more about the company’s plan for the product’s expansion, Maloo says, “We plan to add chat, video conferencing, analytics, and advanced search options soon. Apart from that, we will also add multiple languages as and when required.” He emphasizes the company’s vision to provide a comprehensive networking solution that grows and evolves with its users. Entrepreneurs and professionals across industries believe that launching digital networking websites will give them greater opportunities to customize their profiles and reflect their unique brand and persona, making it easier to foster meaningful connections. Infoprofile is now seen as the go-to solution for business owners and other professionals to exchange their digital profiles at a conference, event, business meeting, or casual encounter. It is designed to be simpler, quicker, and impactful.

It is said that InfoProfile can emerge as a game-changer for forming local and global connections. Users can discover and connect with professionals in their vicinity to expand their local networks. The planned integration of chat, video conferencing, and advanced analytics will open the door for global connections, emerging as a tool for greater communication and business development.

Infoprofile is well on its way to proving how it can be instrumental in shaping the future of digital networking.

