Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This college turned down Gautam Adani’s application, after 46 years called to honour him

Is Flipkart Minutes the new Santa? Bengaluru man gets free PS5 with TV order

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Mumbai hospital with families; spark speculations about baby's birth

Business heartthrob Vaibhav Maloo pursues his childhood dreams in the digital world by launching InfoProfile

Persana AI: How AI Agents Are Revolutionizing Sales Prospecting

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This college turned down Gautam Adani’s application, after 46 years called to honour him

This college turned down Gautam Adani’s application, after 46 years called to honour him

Is Flipkart Minutes the new Santa? Bengaluru man gets free PS5 with TV order

Is Flipkart Minutes the new Santa? Bengaluru man gets free PS5 with TV order

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Mumbai hospital with families; spark speculations about baby's birth

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Mumbai hospital with families; spark speculations about baby's birth

8 stunning images of Saturn Rings captured by NASA

8 stunning images of Saturn Rings captured by NASA

Health benefits of eating one clove everyday

Health benefits of eating one clove everyday

5 fastest electric scooters in the world

5 fastest electric scooters in the world

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

This 69-year-old superstar has gone back to college, will study Artificial Intelligence in a top US institute

This 69-year-old superstar has gone back to college, will study Artificial Intelligence in a top US institute

Murder-accused Darshan gets 32-inch TV in jail, Kannada star was 'curious' to know...

Murder-accused Darshan gets 32-inch TV in jail, Kannada star was 'curious' to know...

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

HomeBusiness

Business

Business heartthrob Vaibhav Maloo pursues his childhood dreams in the digital world by launching InfoProfile

Under Enso Group’s Enso Webworks, the digital networking website elevates networking with profiles, posts, and local and global connections.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 07:16 PM IST

Business heartthrob Vaibhav Maloo pursues his childhood dreams in the digital world by launching InfoProfile
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Over the years, a few rare gems in entrepreneurship have stayed ahead of the game in all they have chosen to do in their careers. With this approach and a positive mindset, they have also ensured that they keep innovating so that their brands and businesses stand apart from the rest and, most importantly, create an unparalleled impact on the lives of others. Take, for example, Vaibhav Maloo, the managing director of the Indian conglomerate Enso Group and the MD and CEO of Enso Webworks, the organization’s IT arm. This incredible business personality and versatile talent has created a positive stir in the digital space with a one-of-a-kind flagship product called InfoProfile. 

Vaibhav Maloo, a Cambridge Executive MBA dropout but a postgraduate diploma holder in global business from Said Business School at the University of Oxford, wished to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams and thus immersed himself completely in them. This today hasn’t just made him the MD of Enso Group but also the frontrunner at Enso Webworks and InfoProfile, which has seen 1,000+ downloads already across the world. 

As per sources, the young entrepreneurial talent always wanted to create a significant shift in the digital networking landscape and go beyond the traditional networking approach of physical visiting and business cards. Hence, he launched InfoProfile, where he could blend innovation, usability, and effectiveness astutely. Highlighting more on the product, he said, “InfoProfile is designed to revolutionize the way professionals connect and network, offering users a digital alternative to traditional business cards.” The sources further reveal that they have developed InfoProfile to allow professionals to create dynamic digital profiles, including contact information, social media links and more. They say these profiles can be easily shared and accessed, transforming networking into a seamless and environmentally friendly experience.

Speaking more about the company’s plan for the product’s expansion, Maloo says, “We plan to add chat, video conferencing, analytics, and advanced search options soon. Apart from that, we will also add multiple languages as and when required.” He emphasizes the company’s vision to provide a comprehensive networking solution that grows and evolves with its users. Entrepreneurs and professionals across industries believe that launching digital networking websites will give them greater opportunities to customize their profiles and reflect their unique brand and persona, making it easier to foster meaningful connections. Infoprofile is now seen as the go-to solution for business owners and other professionals to exchange their digital profiles at a conference, event, business meeting, or casual encounter. It is designed to be simpler, quicker, and impactful.

It is said that InfoProfile can emerge as a game-changer for forming local and global connections. Users can discover and connect with professionals in their vicinity to expand their local networks. The planned integration of chat, video conferencing, and advanced analytics will open the door for global connections, emerging as a tool for greater communication and business development.
Infoprofile is well on its way to proving how it can be instrumental in shaping the future of digital networking.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Ex-principal Sandip Ghosh ordered renovation near RG Kar hospital? CBI gives big update

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Ex-principal Sandip Ghosh ordered renovation near RG Kar hospital? CBI gives big update

Stree 2 beats Animal, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter, becomes most profitable Hindi film of 2024 with...

Stree 2 beats Animal, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter, becomes most profitable Hindi film of 2024 with...

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IPS Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, check his scores in different subjects

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IPS Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, check his scores in different subjects

Meet man whose father produced many superhit films, then faced financial crisis, son made such a comeback that..

Meet man whose father produced many superhit films, then faced financial crisis, son made such a comeback that..

After Bangladesh debacle, PCB to tighten fitness criteria before awarding central contracts to players

After Bangladesh debacle, PCB to tighten fitness criteria before awarding central contracts to players

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement