Busines idea: Earn up to Rs 15 lakh with small investment, here's how to start

If you are thinking of starting a business then here is an idea you can consider. To start this business, you will need a small investment but you can earn huge returns. Moreover, it is super easy to start this business.

The business idea we are talking about is tomato farming. This business has proved to be a better earner even during lockdown because it is a product that has a huge demand everywhere - from villages to cities. If you have a small farm or are interested in farming, then you can earn big money by renting the farm.

Tomato cultivation is generally done twice a year. One season starts from July-August and runs till February-March. The second season starts from November-December and runs till June-July. In tomato cultivation, a nursery is prepared from seeds first. In about a month, nursery plants become fit for planting in the fields. About 15,000 plants are planted in one hectare of field. After about 2-3 months of planting in the fields, fruits start to appear. Tomato crop lasts for 9-10 months.

There are many species of tomato. It gives a good yield from bamboo and wire. In such a situation, from your seed to all the expenses, it can come up to Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 lakh. It costs around Rs 40,000 to 50,000 for seeds, Rs 25,000 to 30,000 for wire, Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000 for bamboo, and mulching paper and labor cost comes around Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. On the other hand, you can get a yield of up to 300-500 quintals from one acre. That is, 800-1200 quintals of tomatoes can be produced from one hectare.

Notably, the production varies according to different varieties. That is, if tomatoes were sold on an average of Rs 15 a kg and an average of 1000 quintals were produced, then you can earn up to Rs 15 lakh.