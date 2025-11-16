FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Jasprit Bumrah puts arm around South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, ends 'bauna﻿' row after defeat in Kolkata Test

Bumper 50000% rally in five years! THIS stock to be in focus on Monday, check details

Will India captain Shubman Gill play 2nd Test against South Africa? Gautam Gambhir provides BIG update

Delhi blast case: Who is Amir Rashid Ali? NIA makes FIRST major arrest in car explosion near Red Fort, nabs mastermind Dr Umar's close aide

Bad news for UP residents: Yogi Adityanath-led govt takes BIG decision on Greater Noida-Ballia Expressway, orders UPEIDA to...

Who was Naveen Arora? RSS leader’s son shot dead by bike-borne attackers in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Amitabh Bachchan wishes granddaughter Aaradhya on her 14th birthday, pens heartfelt note: 'Child in us all grows with...'

'This was exactly what we...': Head coach Gautam Gambhir lashes out at pitch critics after India's 30-run defeat in Kolkata Test

MORE trouble for Lalu Yadav! Family rift intensifies as 3 more daughters leave Patna house, day after Rohini Acharya disowns family, quits politics

Disha Patani’s father Jagdish Patani granted weapons licence after firing at home in UP’s Bareilly

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jasprit Bumrah puts arm around South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, ends 'bauna﻿' row after defeat in Kolkata Test

Jasprit Bumrah puts arm around South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, ends 'bauna﻿'

Bumper 50000% rally in five years! THIS stock to be in focus on Monday, check details

50000% rally in five years! THIS stock to be in focus on Monday

Lalu Yadav's family: How many children does former Bihar CM have? Here's Yadav's family tree amid Rohini Acharya’s dramatic feud

Lalu Yadav's family tree: How many children does former Bihar CM have?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lalu Yadav's family: How many children does former Bihar CM have? Here's Yadav's family tree amid Rohini Acharya’s dramatic feud

Lalu Yadav's family tree: How many children does former Bihar CM have?

Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney to save ‘God-like’ father, now ‘disowned’ family days after Bihar elections results due to...

Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney...

Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alibaug farmhouse: A look at India's cricketing elite residences

Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alib

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Bumper 50000% rally in five years! THIS stock to be in focus on Monday, check details

Despite the short-term fluctuation, the stock has proved to be a massive wealth generator in the long run, providing an astonishing 50,600 percent return over the last five years.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 16, 2025, 08:31 PM IST

Bumper 50000% rally in five years! THIS stock to be in focus on Monday, check details
The Bombay Stock Exchange.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Integrated Industries Limited (IIL) share price will be in the spotlight on Monday after the company's robust second-quarter results were released on Friday. On closing day, the small-cap stock ended the session with 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 25.36 apiece. The stock has remained quite volatile lately, declining by more than 4.37 percent over six months and nearly 34 percent over the past one year.

Despite the short-term fluctuation, the stock has proved to be a massive wealth generator in the long run, providing an astonishing 50,600 percent return over the last five years. In a press release on November 14, Integrated Industries reported a 104 percent year-on-year (YOY) rise in its consolidated net profit in the second quarter of the ongoing financial year (FY26). And the revenue from operations jumped 54 percent to Rs 286.46 crore. Its EBITDA rose a whopping 109 percent YOY to over Rs 30 crore in the September quarter.

Saurabh Goyal, Managing Director (MD) of Integrated Industries Limited, said: "We delivered a strong performance this quarter with revenue growing by 54% year-on-year to ₹66.3 crore, EBITDA rising over 500% to ₹1.4 crore, and net profit increasing by 137% to ₹2.1 crore." He added: "The consistent growth reflects robust consumer demand, operational excellence, and the successful integration of Nurture Well Foods, which continues to drive our biscuit and bakery portfolio." Incorporated in 1995, IIL is engaged in the manufacturing of organic and inorganic food products and bakery items. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jasprit Bumrah puts arm around South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, ends 'bauna﻿' row after defeat in Kolkata Test
Jasprit Bumrah puts arm around South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, ends 'bauna﻿'
Bumper 50000% rally in five years! THIS stock to be in focus on Monday, check details
50000% rally in five years! THIS stock to be in focus on Monday
Will India captain Shubman Gill play 2nd Test against South Africa? Gautam Gambhir provides BIG update
Will India captain Shubman Gill play 2nd Test against South Africa?
Delhi blast case: Who is Amir Rashid Ali? NIA makes FIRST major arrest in car explosion near Red Fort, nabs mastermind Dr Umar's close aide
Delhi blast case: Who is Amir Rashid Ali? NIA makes first ever arrest, nabs mast
Bad news for UP residents: Yogi Adityanath-led govt takes BIG decision on Greater Noida-Ballia Expressway, orders UPEIDA to...
Yogi Adityanath-led govt takes BIG decision on Greater Noida-Ballia Expressway
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lalu Yadav's family: How many children does former Bihar CM have? Here's Yadav's family tree amid Rohini Acharya’s dramatic feud
Lalu Yadav's family tree: How many children does former Bihar CM have?
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney to save ‘God-like’ father, now ‘disowned’ family days after Bihar elections results due to...
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney...
Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alibaug farmhouse: A look at India's cricketing elite residences
Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alib
Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned, Priyanka Chopra takeaway Rs 30 crore, beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone
Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned
IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by South Africa after being bundled out for 93 in 4th innings
IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by SA after being bundled out for 93
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE