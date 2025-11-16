Bumper 50000% rally in five years! THIS stock to be in focus on Monday, check details

Despite the short-term fluctuation, the stock has proved to be a massive wealth generator in the long run, providing an astonishing 50,600 percent return over the last five years.

Integrated Industries Limited (IIL) share price will be in the spotlight on Monday after the company's robust second-quarter results were released on Friday. On closing day, the small-cap stock ended the session with 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 25.36 apiece. The stock has remained quite volatile lately, declining by more than 4.37 percent over six months and nearly 34 percent over the past one year.

Despite the short-term fluctuation, the stock has proved to be a massive wealth generator in the long run, providing an astonishing 50,600 percent return over the last five years. In a press release on November 14, Integrated Industries reported a 104 percent year-on-year (YOY) rise in its consolidated net profit in the second quarter of the ongoing financial year (FY26). And the revenue from operations jumped 54 percent to Rs 286.46 crore. Its EBITDA rose a whopping 109 percent YOY to over Rs 30 crore in the September quarter.

Saurabh Goyal, Managing Director (MD) of Integrated Industries Limited, said: "We delivered a strong performance this quarter with revenue growing by 54% year-on-year to ₹66.3 crore, EBITDA rising over 500% to ₹1.4 crore, and net profit increasing by 137% to ₹2.1 crore." He added: "The consistent growth reflects robust consumer demand, operational excellence, and the successful integration of Nurture Well Foods, which continues to drive our biscuit and bakery portfolio." Incorporated in 1995, IIL is engaged in the manufacturing of organic and inorganic food products and bakery items.