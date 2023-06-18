Search icon
This Indian businessman is building desi rival of ChatGPT, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, Premji, Shiv Nadar

Zoho, which is a software as a service (SaaS) provider, said that the company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Sridhar Vembu is leading the project for AI and related technology.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 09:15 AM IST

Sridhar Vembu-led Zoho, which is a cloud services provider, recently announced that the company is developing its own large language model (LLM) to challenge ChatGPT and Google’s PaLM 2 models.

Zoho, which is a software as a service (SaaS) provider, said that the company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Sridhar Vembu is leading the project for AI and related technology.

“We have been working on AI for a decade now. When customers needed ChatGPT integration, we gave them that by integration with 13 of our apps as we announced recently. In the short term, we have built the integration with ChatGPT, but we are also building proprietary large language models that will be capable of summarising, paraphrasing and adapting to new tasks,” Praval Singh, Vice-President, Marketing and Customer Experience, Zoho, told reporters.

According to Praval Singh, Zoho is yet to finalise a specific timeline for it. He added that the use of AI or ChatGPT is not meant to replace jobs but “our engineers are using more AI these days than before”.

Zoho has its offices in around 50 locations across the world, including eight in India. The company’s data centres are located in Mumbai, Chennai, Shanghai, Dallas, Sydney and Melbourne.

Praval Singh admitted the fact that some economic shifts are on and the company’s Chief Information Officers (CIOs) are working to optimise on cost and value.

“That is the silver lining and that is the reason for us being bullish more so in India. Certain parts of the world are more challenging, but in India the opportunity we have, the headroom that exists, the solution capabilities that we have, and customers we are bringing on board, there are reasons to be bullish,” he explained.

