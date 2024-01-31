Budget Session to begin today, here's all you need to know

Twitter
Headlines

Weather update: Delhi-NCR records coldest January in 13 years, check temperature

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer dips further, earns Rs 7.75 crore

'Hemant Soren ready to face ED,' says JMM leaders; BJP says Jharkhand CM involved in 'massive corruption'

NASA Astronaut shares spectacular alpenglow over Hindu Kush from space, pics go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: Delhi-NCR records coldest January in 13 years, check temperature

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

NASA's Hubble telescope discovers water vapor In small exoplanet's atmosphere

5 most expensive wedding rings in the world

9 gluten free breakfast dishes

9 times Paresh Rawan inspired us with strong messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer dips further, earns Rs 7.75 crore

Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to bank fraud, shares details of 'unsettling situation'

HomeBusiness

Business

Budget Session to begin today, here's all you need to know

Following the customary all-party meeting on the eve the a session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government sought the cooperation of all the parties for the short session.

article-main

PTI

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 06:19 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Budget Session of Parliament, the last of the present Lok Sabha, begins on Wednesday with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting, as the government sought cooperation of opposition parties to ensure the proceedings run smoothly.

All eyes will be on the President's address. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on February 1, which is likely to offer a glimpse into the ruling BJP's agenda for the Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May.

Following the customary all-party meeting on the eve the a session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government sought the cooperation of all the parties for the short session, even as the main opposition Congress raised issues like the alleged attack on Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Assam, the alleged "misuse" of probe agencies and the Manipur situation.

Joshi said the main agenda of the 17th Lok Sabha's brief session, set to conclude on February 9, was the President's Address, the presentation of the Interim Budget and the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address with a reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leader K Suresh said the party would raise the issue of unemployment, high inflation, agrarian distress, and the situation in ethnic violence-hit Manipur during the session.

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the finance minister should include the pending dues to West Bengal on account of various central schemes in the Interim Budget.

"It is unfortunate that a chief minister has to sit on a dharna to demand timely allocation of central dues to the state," he said.

Samajwadi Party leader S T Hassan demanded steps to strengthen the Places of Worship Act that freezes the status of religious places of worship as they existed on August 15, 1947, and prohibits their conversion while ensuring the maintenance of their religious character.

Hassan's demand came in the wake of demands to hand over the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi to the Hindu community.

Emerging from the customary all-party meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi described the interaction as "very cordial" and said the government was ready to discuss every issue during the brief session.

Joshi said the government did not have any legislative agenda for the Budget Session and its thrust would be on the President's Address, debate on the Motion of Thanks, presentation of the Interim Budget and the budget for Jammu and Kashmir.

"They have given suggestions, but since this is the last session of the present Lok Sabha. We have said, we will give them an opportunity in the next session," Joshi said in a lighter vein amid confidence in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance that it will retain power in the elections.

Congress Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari, who represented the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, said he raised the issue of the "violent attack" on the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi in Assam and the state government's curbs on it.

An "unwritten dictatorship" prevails in the country, he said and accused the central government of misusing probe agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate to target opposition leaders such as Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

Tiwari said he raised these issues after consulting opposition parties.

NCP President Sharad Pawar, JD(U)'s Ram Nath Thakur and TDP's Jayadev Galla were among the leaders present at the meeting at the Parliament House complex.

While Murmu's address is likely to cover a gamut of issues, from political to cultural and economic, to highlight the government's achievements during the 10 years under Modi, political watchers will be keen to see the measures announced by Sitharaman ahead of the polls.

Though Parliament will be passing only the interim budget for the rest of the tenure of the government, the minister may make a host of proposals to woo different voting blocs to highlight what the government will do if reelected.

Then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had made a host of proposals, including tax sops and welfare measures, in the interim budget he had presented in 2019 before the elections, which saw the government retain power with a stronger mandate.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri trolled for ‘cringe’ performance on ‘Pehle Bhi Main’: ‘Bacchon ke school function se…'

AR Rahman says 'technology is a not threat' after using AI to recreate voices of dead singers for Lal Salaam

Arun Mashettey reacts to Munawar Faruqui winning BB17, says 'I was neither called cheater nor beater' | Exclusive

Keshav Maharaj opens up about 'Ram Siya Ram' entrance song, expresses desire to...

This country issues record-high 1.4 million visas for Indians in 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE