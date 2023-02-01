Budget: Nirmala Sitharaman makes major Aadhaar, PAN card, DigiLocker

Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget 2023 speech

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made two major announcements for Aadhaar cards and Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards. Delivering the Budget speech 2023, Sithraman said PAN cards will be used as a common identifier for all digital systems for specified government agencies. She, however, didn't elaborate on what these agencies will be. This could mean that for certain agencies, PAN will be the most important document and identification metric. This announcement is likely to help the agencies track tax evasion and broaden the tax net.

"PAN to be a Common Business Identifier for all digital systems. This is a step towards inter-department data sharing of a taxpayer between various government organisations which is likely to help in better tax administration and ease of doing business for industry," said Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner, EY.

She also made an important announcement for Aadhaar users. She said the government will create a one-stop solution for the identity and addresses of individuals maintained by the government agencies. She said the government will use DigiLocker and Aadhaar for this purpose.

"A one-stop solution for reconciliation and updating of identity and address of individuals maintained by various govt agencies, regulators and regulated entities will be established using DigiLocker service and Aadhaar as foundational identity," she announced.