Budget expands efforts to reform, transform healthcare system: PM Modi

The health budget expands the government`s efforts to reform and transform the healthcare system over the past seven years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

"We have adopted a holistic approach in our healthcare system. Today our focus is not only on health, but equally on wellness. When we talk about holistic and inclusiveness in the health sector, we are including three factors in it. The first is expansion of infrastructure and human resources related to modern medical science.

"Second is promotion of research in traditional Indian system of medicine like AYUSH and its active engagement in healthcare system. And third is to provide better and affordable healthcare facilities to every person, every part of the country through modern and futuristic technology", said PM Modi while while inaugurating the post Union Budget webinar of Health Ministry.

He underlined that the critical healthcare facilities should be extended at the block level, at the district level and near the villages. This infrastructure needs to be maintained and upgraded from time to time. He called upon private and other sectors to come forward with more energy for this endeavour.

To strengthen the primary healthcare network, construction of 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres are also on at a fast pace, he said, adding that till now, more than 85,000 centres are providing the facility of routine check-up, vaccination and tests. The mental healthcare has also been added in this year`s health budget, he highlighted.

Read | RT-PCR test, special corridor: Mumbai airport's arrangements for Indians arriving from Ukraine

"Therefore, the budget for health education and human resource development related to healthcare has made a considerable achievement compared to last year. Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission provides an easy interface between consumer and healthcare provider. With this provision, both -- getting the treatment and giving the treatment -- in the country will become very easy", PM Modi said.

He further said that it will also facilitate global access to India`s quality and affordable healthcare system.

Today the whole world is accepting the role of Ayush. It is a matter of pride that the WHO is going to start its only Global Centre of Traditional Medicine in the world in India, said PM Modi.