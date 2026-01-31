FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026–27 in Parliament on Sunday at 11 am, marking the first Sunday Budget. The speech will outline key policy priorities, tax direction, and spending plans, with live coverage on TV and official digital platforms.

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 12:57 PM IST

Union Budget 2026: When and how to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech live
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the 2026–27 financial year in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, marking a rare departure from tradition as it will be the first time the annual Budget is tabled on a Sunday. The presentation is expected to draw close attention from households, businesses, and investors across the country.

The Budget speech, scheduled to begin at 11 am IST, will outline the government’s fiscal priorities, policy direction, and economic outlook for the coming year. Sitharaman’s address is likely to run between one and one-and-a-half hours.

Where and How to Watch the Budget Live

The Budget will be presented in the Lok Sabha at Parliament House in New Delhi. Following the speech, official Budget papers will be laid before both Houses of Parliament.

Viewers can watch the speech live on Doordarshan and Sansad TV, with coverage beginning shortly before the Finance Minister takes the floor. The address will also be streamed online via Sansad TV’s YouTube channel, PIB India’s YouTube platform, and the official indiabudget.gov.in website, allowing audiences to follow developments in real time.

For those unable to watch the live broadcast, recordings of the speech will be made available later on official government platforms. Detailed Budget documents, including tax proposals, expenditure statements, and explanatory notes, will also be uploaded online after the presentation.

Key Themes Expected in Budget 2026

This year’s Budget is expected to emphasise policy continuity and long-term structural goals rather than dramatic shifts. Income tax measures, particularly those affecting the middle class, are likely to be closely watched, though sweeping changes to tax slabs appear unlikely following the relief announced last year.

Infrastructure spending is expected to remain a priority, with a sharper focus on project efficiency, resilience, and enhancing India’s global competitiveness. Agriculture and the rural economy may see renewed attention, including initiatives to promote digital farming practices and expand the cooperative sector under the National Cooperative Policy 2025.

The Team Behind the Budget

Sitharaman will present her sixth consecutive Union Budget, supported by a team of senior officials and economists. Notably, this will be her first Budget without a finance secretary, following Ajay Seth’s departure in June 2025.

Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur is overseeing her first Budget exercise, focusing on sustaining growth and maintaining macroeconomic stability. Expenditure Secretary V Vualnam will manage public spending and fiscal discipline, while Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava is responsible for tax administration and compliance reforms.

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju will advise on banking, fintech, and credit flow to MSMEs, while DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla will drive the government’s disinvestment agenda. Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran will guide the broader macroeconomic strategy and present the Economic Survey ahead of the Budget.

