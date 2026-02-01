Budget 2026: Smoking and drinking to cost you more as Nirmala Sitharaman implements tax increase on 'Sin Goods'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow? Viral video shows wedding preps underway

Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars? Compare it with Pakistan's defence expenditure

Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reopen embassy in Venezuela

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji film witnesses 50% growth, hits Rs 10 crore despite Border 2 mania

PM Modi's first reaction on FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2026: 'Roadmap for Viksit Bharat', watch

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman announces major education push to make youth job-ready

Ram Charan feels 'blessed' after birth of twins, Upasana Konidela says their hope is to raise 'strong, compassionate' children

Bloodbath after Budget 2026: Stock markets crash, shares of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Gautam Adani's Adani Ports plummet

Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash: 'Get a life'

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs for FY 26-27

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow? Viral video shows wedding preps underway

Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow?

Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars? Compare it with Pakistan's defence expenditure

Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars?

Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reopen embassy in Venezuela

Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, See pics

Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan

9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories

9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Budget 2026: Smoking and drinking to cost you more as Nirmala Sitharaman implements tax increase on 'Sin Goods'

If you are also an alcohol lover or use tobacco products, then this year's Union Budget will certainly disappoint you as prices of 'Sin Goods' are set to shoot up in the coming days.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 03:03 PM IST

Budget 2026: Smoking and drinking to cost you more as Nirmala Sitharaman implements tax increase on 'Sin Goods'
Nirmala Sitharaman presented her 9th consecutive Union Budget today
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made several announcements during her 9th consecutive Union Budget speech on Sunday. Soon after Sitharaman's 85-minute budget presentation, the general public was curious to know which items have become cheaper and which had become expensive. A large section of people who consume 'Sin Goods' like alcohol and cigarettes, will be affected by increased prices of such items as the government has levied more taxes.

The prices of cigarettes and tobacco products have increased due to more taxes and excise duties. Under the new rules, additional cess and excise duty are added to the 40 percent GST, which will result in more pressure on the pockets of smokers.

Apart from cigarettes, the Finance Minister, in her Union Budget 2026 speech, increased the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rate on the sale of alcohol scrap and minerals from one percent to two percent.

Soon after Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget address, there has been discontent among alcohol and tobacco users, as the increased taxes will directly burden their pockets, who were already suffering from high prices.

However, this decision is also receiving support from a major section of society, as this will help people in avoiding such products due to high prices, ultimately resulting in their better health.

The Finance Minister also provided a major relief to cancer and rare disease patients by removing basic customs duty on high-cost drugs, making several critical medicines more affordable.

Meanwhile, the main attraction of the Union Budget 2026 was the government's proposal to intensively increase rail infrastructure in the country. Seven high-speed rail corridors were announced by the Finance Minister connecting major metropolitan cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow? Viral video shows wedding preps underway
Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow?
Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars? Compare it with Pakistan's defence expenditure
Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars?
Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reopen embassy in Venezuela
Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reo
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji film witnesses 50% growth, hits Rs 10 crore despite Border 2 mania
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji film witnesses 50% growth
PM Modi's first reaction on FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2026: 'Roadmap for Viksit Bharat', watch
PM Modi's first reaction to Union Budget 2026 presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, See pics
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement