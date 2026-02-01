Budget 2026: Smoking and drinking to cost you more as Nirmala Sitharaman implements tax increase on 'Sin Goods'

If you are also an alcohol lover or use tobacco products, then this year's Union Budget will certainly disappoint you as prices of 'Sin Goods' are set to shoot up in the coming days.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made several announcements during her 9th consecutive Union Budget speech on Sunday. Soon after Sitharaman's 85-minute budget presentation, the general public was curious to know which items have become cheaper and which had become expensive. A large section of people who consume 'Sin Goods' like alcohol and cigarettes, will be affected by increased prices of such items as the government has levied more taxes.

The prices of cigarettes and tobacco products have increased due to more taxes and excise duties. Under the new rules, additional cess and excise duty are added to the 40 percent GST, which will result in more pressure on the pockets of smokers.

Apart from cigarettes, the Finance Minister, in her Union Budget 2026 speech, increased the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rate on the sale of alcohol scrap and minerals from one percent to two percent.

Soon after Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget address, there has been discontent among alcohol and tobacco users, as the increased taxes will directly burden their pockets, who were already suffering from high prices.

However, this decision is also receiving support from a major section of society, as this will help people in avoiding such products due to high prices, ultimately resulting in their better health.

The Finance Minister also provided a major relief to cancer and rare disease patients by removing basic customs duty on high-cost drugs, making several critical medicines more affordable.

Meanwhile, the main attraction of the Union Budget 2026 was the government's proposal to intensively increase rail infrastructure in the country. Seven high-speed rail corridors were announced by the Finance Minister connecting major metropolitan cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.