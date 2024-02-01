Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman announces big change for railways, 40000 bogies to be upgraded to...

Twitter
Headlines

Margot Robbie breaks silence on not being nominated for Best Actress for Barbie at Oscars: 'There’s no way...'

'Guarantee of strengthening the foundation': PM Modi praises FM Nirmala Sitharaman for Budget 2024

Azim Premji's Wipro likely to cut hundreds of jobs to improve margins

Budget 2024: This country gets maximum grants and loans from India

Meet ‘right hand’ of Isha Ambani, first employee of Mukesh Ambani’s firm, he was paid Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Margot Robbie breaks silence on not being nominated for Best Actress for Barbie at Oscars: 'There’s no way...'

'Guarantee of strengthening the foundation': PM Modi praises FM Nirmala Sitharaman for Budget 2024

Budget 2024: This country gets maximum grants and loans from India

Difference between panic attack and anxiety

10 reasons why you should add mushrooms to your daily diet

Indian batters with more Test centuries than Virat Kohli

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Margot Robbie breaks silence on not being nominated for Best Actress for Barbie at Oscars: 'There’s no way...'

Meet superstar who got chance to work in Bollywood on Dilip Kumar's film set, created world record, sold house for...

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

HomeBusiness

Business

Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman announces big change for railways, 40000 bogies to be upgraded to...

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "The projects have been identified under the PM Gati Shakti for enabling multi-modal connectivity. They will improve logistics efficiency and reduce cost."

article-main

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 02:29 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman announced the development of three major 'Railway economic corridors programmes' during her Interim Budget 2024-21025 speech in Lok Sabha on Thursday. 

 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman acknowledged the railway infrastructure's critical role in the nation's connectivity and transport network, and outlined key strategies and allocations aimed at improving and modernising it.

 

One of the sector's key initiatives is the conversion of 40,000 normal rail bogies to India's first semi-high train, 'Vande Bharat' standards. The move is intended to improve passenger safety, convenience, and comfort.

 

Nirmala Sitharaman stated in her Budget Session speech on February 1 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government would implement three railway corridor programmes: energy, mineral, and cement corridors, port connectivity corridors, and high traffic density corridors. 

 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "The projects have been identified under the PM Gati Shakti for enabling multi-modal connectivity. They will improve logistics efficiency and reduce cost."

 

Notably, these projects have been identified as part of the PM Gati Shakti initiative to enable multi-modal connectivity, which will increase logistics efficiency and reduce costs. 

 

The resultant decongestion of high-traffic corridors will also help to improve passenger train operations, resulting in increased safety and travel speed for passengers. Along with dedicated goods corridors, these three economic corridor programmes will accelerate the country's GDP growth and lower logistical costs.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT Bombay graduate who left high paying job at Kirloskars to become a monk due to...

Viral video: This cute interaction between cow and toddler is melting hearts on internet, watch

Meet Saurabh Kumar, 30-year-old uncapped spinner picked for Indian Test squad against England, he is...

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani make last-minute wedding changes following PM Modi's lead, to tie knot on this date

Viral video: Man in crocodile costume touches reptile's leg, internet is shocked

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE