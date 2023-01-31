Budget 2023 expectations: Centre may raise income tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh

File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is expected to announce a raise in the income tax exemption limits in Union Budget 2023-24, which will be presented on Wednesday (February 1) by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman.

According to reports, the Finance Ministry is planning to raise the exemption limits to Rs 5 lakh from current limit of Rs 2.5 lakh. Some reports claimed that the move to increase income tax exemption limit is aimed putting more money in the hands of the taxpayers. According to experts, the move could boost consumption and help in economic growth.

According to current income tax norms, the exemption limit is Rs 2.5 lakh while the limit for senior citizens above 60 years and upto 80 years is Rs 3 lakh. The exemption limit for those above the age of 80 years is Rs 5 lakh.

The Union Budget 2023-24 will be the last complete budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, which is scheduled to take place in April–May 2024.

Here are some interesting facts about Union Budget: