Budget 2023 expectations: Centre may raise income tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh

According to reports, the Finance Ministry is planning to raise the exemption limits to Rs 5 lakh from current limit of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is expected to announce a raise in the income tax exemption limits in Union Budget 2023-24, which will be presented on Wednesday (February 1) by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman.

According to reports, the Finance Ministry is planning to raise the exemption limits to Rs 5 lakh from current limit of Rs 2.5 lakh. Some reports claimed that the move to increase income tax exemption limit is aimed putting more money in the hands of the taxpayers. According to experts, the move could boost consumption and help in economic growth.

According to current income tax norms, the exemption limit is Rs 2.5 lakh while the limit for senior citizens above 60 years and upto 80 years is Rs 3 lakh. The exemption limit for those above the age of 80 years is Rs 5 lakh.

The Union Budget 2023-24 will be the last complete budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, which is scheduled to take place in April–May 2024.

Here are some interesting facts about Union Budget:

  • On April 7, 1860, in pre-independent India, the nation presented its first budget. East India Company politician and economist James Wilson proposed this budget to the British Crown.
  • On November 26, 1947, Finance Minister RK Shanmukham Chetty delivered our nation's first budget.
  • Indira Gandhi, a former prime minister, was the first woman to deliver the Union Budget. She gave it to the board during the 1970–1971 fiscal year.
  • The budget for 1973–1974 was referred to as the "Black Budget." Finance Minister Yashwantrao B. Chavan delivered this budget.
  • The large budget deficit of 550 Crores was the reason it was called the "black budget."
  • The Union Budget was only ever delivered in English until 1955. The Central Government thereafter made the decision to print the budget documents in both Hindi and English.
