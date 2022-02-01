Search icon
Budget 2022: Economic growth expected at 9.2% during current fiscal, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

She also said the virtuous cycle of investment is expected to revive on account of capex (capital expenditure) and crowd in private investment.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: PTI |Updated: Feb 01, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (February 1) said the country's economic growth is expected at 9.2 per cent in the current financial year, on the back of a sharp rebound in the economy.

"Government focus since 2014 is on poor and marginalised. The government strives to provide the necessary ecosystem to the middle class," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech 2022-23. 

