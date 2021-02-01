Budget 2021: Govt proposes Rs 2.5 per litre cess on petrol, Rs 4 on diesel

Petrol and diesel are set to get expensive as the government has proposed agri cess of Rs 2.5/litre on petrol, Rs 4 on diesel.

This comes as petrol and diesel prices are already skyrocketing. The petrol prices in the national capital have become a major issue for many as it crossed Rs 86 recently. The petrol prices in the financial capital of Mumbai reached near Rs 93 per litre as well.

The prices of petrol and diesel are keeping on with their upward trajectory and reaching new highs every day across the country. With the rise in petrol and diesel prices, the common man is dealing with new financial concerns ahead of Budget 2021.

As for diesel, the prices in Delhi have crossed Rs 76 while they have gone beyond Rs 83 in Mumbai. The diesel prices in Jaipur, Rajasthan, may reach a high of Rs 85 soon.

Along with petrol and diesel, several other items are set to be expensive. The list includes electronics items, mobiles and their chargers, leather shoes etc.

On the other hand, some items will get cheaper such as iron, steel, nylon clothes, copper items, insurance, electricity, steel utensils, etc.