Budget 2021 golden run continues, Sensex ends 1197 points high, Nifty ends at 14,647

Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their historic Budget day rally into Tuesday, and ended 2.5% higher. A day after the Union Budget 2021 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Sensex on Tuesday closed at 49,797, up by 1197 points. On the other hand, Nifty ended at 14,647.

BSE Sensex zoomed 1,197 points or 2.46% to 49,797.72, while the broader Nifty 50 index surged 367 points or 2.57% to end at 14,647.85. Index heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ICICI Bank and State Bank of India, among others, contributed the most to the indices' rally.

Out of 30 Sensex stocks, 27 scrips finished their trade in the positive territory led by SBI shares which surged over 7%. Ultratech Cement, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro were up in the range of 5-6.7%. On the flip side, Bajaj Finserv, Titan Company, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) were the only index laggards. All the Nifty sectoral indices ended with the gains, with Nifty Auto index rising over 4%. In today's strong trade, Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services indices hit a fresh 52-week high

MARKET AT CLOSE

Nifty gains 2.5% to rally over 7% in 2 days

Nifty Bank gains over 3% to rally over 11% in last 2 days

Nifty Small & Midcap underperform second day in a row

Nifty Midcap gains over 2% led by TVS Motor

Nifty Smallcap gains over 1% led by Strides

All sector indices gain minimum 1% each except Nifty FMCG

Nifty PSY Bank, financial services, realty gain over 10% each in last 2 days

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE DAY

HDFC twins and RIL lead the market rally

27 of 30 Sensex stocks end the day in the green

Index contributors: HDFC Bank, RIL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, L&T

Top Index gainers: UltraTech Cement (7.10%), SBI (6.53%), HDFC Bank (5.61%)

Top Index losers: Bajaj Finserv (1.96%), HUL (1.03%), Titan (0.93%)

All BSE sectoral indices end the day in the green

S&P BSE Industrials biggest sectoral gainer, up 4.23%

Volume toppers: SBI, RIL, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, L&T

