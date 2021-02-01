Headlines

Business

Business

Budget 2021: 5 expectations of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Union Budget 2021-22

Talking to Zee Media, Union Finance Minister Sitharaman said that she is going to present Union Budget 2021 using a 'Made in India' tablet.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 01, 2021, 11:17 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (February 1) tweeted his expectations from Union Budget 2021. The Wayanad MP posted the tweet minutes before Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman started the presentation of Budget 2021 in Lok Sabha. Few days ago, Sitharaman had said that because of the COVID-19 epidemic, Union Budget 2021-22 will be completely different from the budget of the last 100 years.

Here are 5 expectations of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Budget 2021:

1. Support MSMEs to generate employment

2. Support farmers to generate employment

3. Support workers to generate employment.

4. Increase Healthcare expenditure to save lives.

5. Increase Defence expenditure to safeguard borders.

Earlier on Monday, Sitharaman replaced Swadeshi 'bahi khata' with a digital tablet.

Talking to Zee Media, Sitharaman said that she is going to present Union Budget 2021 using a 'Made in India' tablet. It may be recalled, in 2019, Sitharaman broke an age-old tradition of carrying a briefcase for the Union Budget presentation by deciding to carrying a ‘bahi khata’. 

It is to be noted that Union Budget 2021 is going to be completely paperless due to COVID-19 pandemic. The soft copies of the budget will be provided to all members of the parliament.

Earlier, "Union Budget Mobile App" was launched by Sitharaman for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience, according to the Finance Ministry.

