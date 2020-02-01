Headlines

'Should be given opportunity...': Anil Kumble backs inclusion of this leg-spinner in India's Test team

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim reveal their son's name, it means kind-hearted, compassionate, spiritual

Delhi flood: CM Kejriwal announces special camps for those who lost Aadhaar and other documents in Yamuna

Saira Banu feels Sagina was Dilip Kumar's 'most spell-binding and enthralling performance', shares her favourite scene

Monsoon update: IMD issues 'orange' alert for 7 states, warns of heavy rainfall, potential flooding

Delhi flood: CM Kejriwal announces special camps for those who lost Aadhaar and other documents in Yamuna

6 most expensive things owned by Katrina Kaif

Kadha: 8 health benefits of Ayurvedic spices drink

Diabetes Tips: Healthy fat-rich foods to manage blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

“It was the President’s right…” TMC’s Kunal Ghosh over new Parliament Building row

DNA | Unveiling Bihar Govt's Rs 1,600-cr ambulance deal with JD(U) MP's kin despite court's warning

BTS' Jungkook's Solo Single Seven Is All About Love And Army Is Loving It

Ratan Raajputh talks about shocking casting couch experience, claims her drink was spiked: 'He is big name in industry'

Budget 2020: Sitharaman lists three themes for Union Budget 2020-21

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman listed out three themes the Budget 2020 is based on.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 01, 2020, 11:57 AM IST

As the Union Budget 2020 presentation is underway, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman listed out three themes the budget is based on, namely, aspirational India, economic development for all and caring society.

"The budget 2020-21 is woven around three prominent things - aspirational India in which all sections of the society seek a better standard of living, with access to health, education, and better job; Two, economic development for all, to ensure higher productivity and greater efficiency. Three, ours shall be a caring society that is both humane and compassionate society," FM Sitharaman said.

Starting the Budget 2020 speech with a commitment of the Narendra Modi government serve the country with 'all humility and dedication', the minister said that people have reposed faith in the Centre's economic policy.

"People of India have unequivocally given their support to the policies of the Narendra Modi government. People reposed faith in our economic policies. This Budget aims to address aims, aspirations of people," she said, adding that "with renewed vigour, under PM's leadership, we commit ourselves to present the people of India with all humility and dedication."

The Union Finance Minister, who is presenting her second and the Modi government's seventh consecutive one Budget, is expected to pull out all stops to spur investment to boost the economy. She may also announce tax sops as a measure to spur consumer demands. 

As the revenue collection is also down this year, she is also facing the tough task to maintain the fiscal deficit target. 

Sitharaman is also under huge pressure as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an ambitious target of achieving US $5 trillion economy by 2025.

