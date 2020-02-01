Budget 2020: Rs 99,300 crore allocated for education sector, additional Rs 3,000 crore for skill development

As part of the Union Budget 2020-21 presentation, Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday allocated an amount of Rs 99,300 crore for the education sector in 2020-21. In addition to this, Rs 3,000 crore will also be allocated for skill development.

As FM Nirmala Sitharaman made the Budget 2020 announcement, she announced yet another measure as part of India's modernisation drive, this time in the education sector. According to the Finance Minister, degree-level, full-fledged online education programmes will be offered by the top 100 institutions in the country.

Getting into specifics, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced a host of educational boosts to the medical sector.

"The National Board of Examination (NBE) provides PG-level medical qualification, the Diploma, and Fellowship of National board - the DNB and FNB - respectively. The government will, therefore, encourage large hospitals with sufficient capacity to offer resident doctors the DNB and FNB courses under the NBE."

She added that there exists a huge demand abroad for teachers, nurses, paramedical staff and caregivers. However, their skillsets, she said, do not always match the employers' standards. "For this purpose, a special training course will be designed to bridge these requirements," FM Nirmala Sitharman announced.

The Union Finance Minister, who is presenting her second and the Modi government's seventh consecutive one Budget, is expected to pull out all stops to spur investment to boost the economy. She may also announce tax sops as a measure to spur consumer demands.

As the revenue collection is also down this year, she is also facing the tough task to maintain the fiscal deficit target.

Sitharaman is also under huge pressure as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an ambitious target of achieving US $5 trillion economy by 2025.