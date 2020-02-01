Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman to present her second budget today - when and where to watch

Budget 2020: This is the seventh consecutive Budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and the second Budget of Nirmala Sitharaman as Finance Minister.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table Budget 2020 on Saturday. The minister has her task cut out as the economy is facing a slowdown with a drop in the tax collection.

Experts expect that Sitharaman is expected to pull out all stops to spur consumer demand and investment as Indian economy worst economic slowdown in more than a decade.

This is the seventh consecutive Budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and the second Budget of its second term. Earlier in July last year, Sitharaman had presented her first budget in Lok Sabha.

As the government sets the ambitious target of achieving US $5 trillion economy by 2025, she is expected to announce measures to restore economic growth without compromising fiscal deficit targets.

Here is all the details of her budget speech and how you can watch it live:

When

A cabinet meeting will take place at 10.30 am where the Union Budget 2020 will be approved. After that, she will meet the President Ram Nath Kovind and present him a copy of the Budget and then leave for parliament to table the Union Budget 2020.

Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech will start at 11 am in Parliament and may last for more than an hour.

Where to watch

The budget speech will telecast live by Lok Sabha TV and the feed will be used by other TV channels including Zee News and WION. You can watch the speech on DNA Live TV, provided by WION.

You can also watch the live feed of Zee News here:

Besides, the Press Information Bureau has also arranged to carry it live on its Twitter and YouTube channels.