Budget 2020: Here is how the government plans to develop infrastructure

As the Union Budget 2020 was presented in the Parliament on Saturday (February 1), finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of infrastructure projects across different sectors.

The FM highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech where he had announced that Rs 100 lakh crore will be invested on infrastructure in the next five years.

"As a follow up measure, I had launched the National Infrastructure Pipeline on 31st December 2019 of Rs 103 lakh crore. It consists of more than 6500 projects across sectors and are classified as per their size and stage of development".

Sitharaman further added that the National Skill Development Agency will give special thrust to infrastructure-focused skill development opportunities and a huge employment opportunity exists for India’s youth in construction, operation and maintenance of infrastructure.

For infrastructure projects, the Budget 2020 also proposed to set up a project preparation facility. This programme would involve young engineers, management graduates and economists from universities. All government infrastructure agencies have also been directed to involve youth-power in start-ups.

The Finance Minister also said that a National Logistics Policy will be released soon and this would clarify the roles of the Union Government, State Governments and key regulators as well as create a single-window e-logistics market and focus on generation of employment, skills and making MSMEs competitive.

Measures for improving roads Infrastructure

During the budget speech, the Finance minister said that accelerated development of highways will be undertaken. "This will include the development of 2500 km access control highways, 9000 km of economic corridors, 2000 km of coastal and land port roads and 2000 km of strategic highways. Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and two other packages to be completed by 2023. Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway will also be started. It is proposed to monetise at least 12 lots of highway bundles of over 6000 Km before 2024," she said.

Picture courtesy: Press Information Bureau